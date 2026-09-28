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Football at Kentucky Set for ESPN in PrimetimeFootball at Kentucky Set for ESPN in Primetime
by Michael Bonnette

Football at Kentucky Set for ESPN in Primetime

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Kentucky next Saturday in Lexington will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the league office announced on Monday. 

It will be LSU’s first trip to Lexington since 2021 when the Tigers dropped a 42-21 decision to then-No. 16 Kentucky. Prior to the 2021 contest, LSU hadn’t played at Kentucky since the 2007 national championship season when the Wildcats posted a 43-37 triple overtime win over the No. 1 ranked Tigers. 

Overall, LSU is 16-12 all-time in Lexington with its last win at Kroger Field coming in 2002 when the Tigers pulled off the Bluegrass Miracle to win, 33-30. 

LSU, ranked No. 11 in both national polls this week, returns to action on Saturday, hosting McNeese at 6:45 on the SEC Network. Kentucky is ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 this week and is off to a 3-1 start. The Wildcats beat South Alabama, 45-21, on Saturday. They travel to face South Carolina this week.  

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026
11 or 11:45 a.m. CT - South Carolina at Florida, ABC or SEC Network *
11 or 11:45 a.m. CT - Texas A&M at Missouri, ABC or SEC Network *
2:30 p.m. CT - Texas vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas), ABC
2:30 p.m. CT - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, ESPN
3:15 p.m. CT - Tennessee at Arkansas, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT - LSU at Kentucky, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT - Georgia at Alabama, ABC

* Times and Networks to be determined after games of October 3