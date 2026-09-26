Volleyball Heads to Starkville for Matchup Against Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team hits the road Sunday, serving as Mississippi State’s SEC-opening opponent at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Miss.

Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Will Kollmeyer and Layne Rizzo on the call. LSU (6-4, 1-0 SEC) leads Mississippi State (10-1, 0-0 SEC), 67-14, in the all-time series and holds a 29-7 advantage when the teams meet in Starkville. The clubs have split the last 10 meetings, 5-5, with the Bulldogs winning last year’s matchup, 3-1, inside the Maravich Center.

The Tigers have won four of their last five matches, including a five-set thriller against Alabama to open SEC play. LSU’s defensive unit holds opponents to a .178 hitting percentage while averaging 13.98 digs and 2.57 blocks per set, ranking third and sixth in the SEC, respectively. The Bayou Bengals have recorded double-digit blocks in eight matches this season, including a streak of six consecutive matches entering Sunday’s contest.

Offensively, LSU averages 12.98 kills per set with a .227 hitting percentage and 11.90 assists per set. The Tigers have recorded 43 aces this season, including a season-best seven against Alabama.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson ranks among the nation’s leaders, averaging 6.12 points and 5.37 kills per set. Robinson paces the Tigers with 10 aces while adding 32 total blocks (0.78 per set) and averaging 2.49 digs per set. She has recorded six double-doubles this season and posted a SEC-leading 34 kills in the 2026 season opener.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the defensive effort, ranking eighth in the SEC with 3.76 digs per set while totaling 154 digs. Brooks has also recorded 10 aces this season. Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie ranks third in the conference with 1.37 blocks per set, totaling 37 blocks, while adding 42 kills on a .298 hitting percentage.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the Tigers with 38 total blocks and has added 60 kills this season. Setter Lauren Brooker is averaging 7.38 assists per set and has contributed eight blocks, seven kills and two aces. Brooker has also recorded two double-doubles this season.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.