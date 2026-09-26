Soccer Returns Home To Face Georgia On Sunday Night

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Soccer team (2-8-1, 0-3-0 SEC) will return home to face Georgia (3-3-4, 0-1-2 SEC) on Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Bulldogs will meet for the 24th time in program history with streaming happening on SECN+.

LSU will look to return to the win column after a close 3-1contest against No. 21 Oklahoma..

The Tigers have endured a challenging opening to conference play. LSU began the run with a 3-1 loss against Tennessee before dropping another 3-1 decision to South Carolina. LSU wrapped up the stretch with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to Oklahoma on the road.

The Bulldogs enter the matchup starting their season with two draws against Illinois and Minnesota. They returned to the win column with two wins against James Madison and Milwaukee before dropping a match to TCU. The Bulldogs finished non conference play with a win against Mercer and loss to Florida State. They started SEC play with a draw against Vanderbilt and Arkansas and a loss to Oklahoma. Georgia will look to bounce back against the Tigers.

Sara Pollock Dickson and Garrett Walvoord will be covering the action between the Tigers and Sooners. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

Tickets to attend the match will be available here.

THE MATCHUP

Thursday’s meeting will mark the 24th matchup between LSU and Georgia. The last time the Bulldogs and Tigers met was in 2023, and LSU secured a 3-2 victory inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Georgia is led by senior midfielder Honoka Hamano, along with returning standouts Emma Pettersen, Mya Townes and Maya Woolforde. Hamano has provided a consistent attacking presence for the Bulldogs, while Pettersen, Townes and Woolforde have each made significant contributions in the final third.

Hamano has paced the Bulldogs with four goals through 10 matches, while Pettersen and Townes have each added three goals. Woolforde has contributed two goals and an assist, while Pettersen has also recorded two assists. Townes has added an assist, while Georgia has received additional scoring contributions from Mona Childs and Mary Hartofilis, among others.

The Bulldogs have scored 19 goals through their first 10 matches, recording 19 assists, 136 shots and 57 points. Georgia has held opponents to 12 goals and recorded four shutouts on the season. The Bulldogs enter their next match with a 3-3-4 overall record and a 0-1-2 mark in SEC play.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through the first eleven matches of the season, pacing the team with four goals and ten points. Galligan has also recorded a team-best 30 shots.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started ten of LSU’s eleven matches and has made 24 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 922 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored fifteen goals on 129 shots and has earned 47 corner kicks through eleven matches.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tigers will return on the road to face the Florida Gators on Friday, October at 5 p.m. CT, before the squad returns home to face Arkansas on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.