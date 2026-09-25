LSU Soccer Falls to No. 21 Oklahoma, 3-1, on Thursday Night

NORMAN, Okla. – LSU soccer (2-8-1, 0-3-0 SEC) fell to No. 21 Oklahoma (9-0-2, 3-0-0 SEC), 3-1, Thursday night at John Crain Field.

The Tigers held their own against the unbeaten Sooners, recording 12 shots and putting five attempts on target. Oklahoma finished with eight shots, with five on goal.

Oklahoma opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Kayla Keefer found the back of the net. Kate McCallister and Sadie Sterbenz were credited with assists on the play.

LSU responded less than seven minutes later. Sariyah Bailey scored her first goal of the season in the 38th minute, converting a chance set up by Brielyn Knowles to pull the Tigers level at 1-1.

The Sooners regained the lead in the 40th minute when Keefer converted a penalty kick, completing her brace before halftime.

Oklahoma extended its advantage just over two minutes into the second half when Keefer completed her hat trick, scoring her third goal of the night off assists from McCallister and Ally Laccinole.

LSU continued to push for a response throughout the second half, recording six shots after halftime. Bailey had several opportunities, including a penalty kick in the 71st minute that was saved by Oklahoma goalkeeper Callie Sullivan.

Ava Galligan also forced a save in the 75th minute, while Allie Fryer and Bailey each put additional attempts toward the Oklahoma goal.

Audur Scheving made two saves in goal for the Tigers, while Sullivan finished with four saves for the Sooners.

Bailey led LSU with six shots, including one on target, while Knowles finished with two shots and one goal. Galligan added two shots, with one on target.

The Tigers earned three corner kicks compared to seven for Oklahoma. LSU was also called for eight fouls, while the Sooners were whistled for 12.

With the loss, LSU moves to 2-8-1 overall and 0-3-0 in SEC play.

LSU will return home Sunday to face Georgia at 6 p.m. CT at LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.