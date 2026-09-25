LSU Men Ranked No. 17 in Latest Edition of Golfweek Coaches’ Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Golfweek released the first regular-season edition of the 2026-27 Bushnell/Golfweek DI Coaches’ Poll at noon on Friday, ranking the Tigers at No. 17.

The ranking drops them eight spots from the preseason poll.

LSU is fresh off of two tournaments in a span of a week. They finished 12th at the Inverness Intercollegiate with a 30-over performance and followed it up with a 21-under performance at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational.

The Tigers have notably been without the services of junior Arni Sveinsson so far this season.

The Bayou Bengals are taking the course for their third tournament of the season in West Columbia, S.C., on Monday at the Bryan Bros Collegiate.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU men’s golf by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.