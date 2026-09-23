Soccer Travels To Face No. 21 Oklahoma On Thursday Night

Norman, Okla. – The LSU Soccer team (2-7-1, 0-2-0 SEC) will be on the road to face Oklahoma (8-0-2, 2-0-0 SEC) Thursday, September 24 at 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Sooners will meet for the 7th time in program history with streaming happening on SECN+.

LSU will look to return to the win column after a hard-fought 3-1 contest against No. 16 South Carolina last Friday.

The Tigers have endured a challenging stretch over their last few matches. LSU began the run with a narrow 1-1 draw against Arizona before dropping a 2-0 decision to Baylor. The Tigers responded with a 3-2 victory over Miami (OH), but fell 3-1 to Tennessee in their SEC opener. LSU wrapped up the stretch with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to South Carolina.

The Sooners enter the matchup ranked No. 21 nationally in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll and currently own a five-game win streak against Northwestern State, East Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Colorado College and Tulsa. They battled to a 1-1 draw with Oral Roberts, before dominating East Texas, 6-2. They continued the stretch with a 1-1 draw against BYU, followed by wins over Missouri and Georgia. Oklahoma will look to continue its win streak against the Tigers.

Chad McKee and Nick McMillian will be covering the action between the Tigers and Sooners on Thursday night in Norman. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

Thursday’s meeting will mark the seventh matchup between LSU and Oklahoma. The last time the Sooners and Tigers met was in 2024, when LSU secured a 3-1 victory inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Oklahoma is led by senior forward Kayla Keefer, along with returning standouts Elle Canty, Paige Califf and Ally Laccinole. Transfer forward Narissa Fults has also made an immediate impact in her first season with the Sooners after transferring from Arizona.

Keefer has paced the Sooners with 12 goals and two assists through 10 matches, while Kennedy Kaiser has added five goals. Fults has contributed four goals and three assists, while Kate McCallister has recorded three goals and an assist. Canty and Lexi Dendis have each added five assists, while Califf has contributed a goal and four assists.

The Sooners have scored 37 goals through their first 10 matches, recording 34 assists, 162 shots and 108 points. Oklahoma has also held opponents to seven goals and recorded four shutouts on the season.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan headlines both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returns for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving enters her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through the first ten matches of the season, pacing the team with four goals and nine points. Galligan has also recorded a team-best 28 shots.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started nine of LSU’s ten matches and has made 22 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 832 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored fourteen goals on 117 shots and has earned 44 corner kicks through ten matches.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tigers will return home to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, September 27 at 6 p.m. CT. The squad will then travel to Gainesville to battle the Florida Gators on Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.