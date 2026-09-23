LSU Women's Golf Posts Best Round Of Day At Golfweek Red Sky Classic; Denton T3, Knaub T10

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team posted the best team second round of the tournament Tuesday to move up four spots to fifth after two rounds of the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at the Fazio Course at Red Sky Country Club in Wolcott, Colorado.

The Tigers posted four counting under par scores in the play five-count four format and finished the round at 12-under par 276. LSU’s two round total of 14-under 562 is tied for the sixth lowest 36-hole total in LSU women’s golf history.

LSU also saw two ladies post clean scorecards in the second round of the 54-hole event with freshman Raegan Denton posting a 5-under par 67 and sophomore Ryleigh Knaub posting a 3-under 69.

Denton, from Australia, had three birdies and an eagle on Monday and followed it up with five birdies (two on the first nine and three more on the second nine) to post 8-under par 136 for 36 holes (69-67). That is tied for the 11th lowest individual total for 36 holes by an LSU women’s golfer.

Denton is just three shots off the individual lead in a tie for third. The lead is 11-under par by Scarlett Schremmer of Miami, who posted rounds of 67 and 66. Sarah Hammett of Southern California is second at 9-under 135.

Knaub, who opened with a 2-under 70, birdied the par 3 on the front side and posted two par 4 birdies to shoot 69 to stand at 5-under par 139 and is T10 in the standings. Knaub is in her second year in the LSU program and hails from Debary, Florida.

Southern California, the only other team to post double digits on Tuesday, remained in first place at 33-under 543 (266-277).

Miami, late in their round moved into solo second at 18-under par 558, one shot better than Texas A&M at 17-under 559 and Pepperdine in fourth at 16-under 560. LSU is two shots back at 14-under par and Arizona is in sixth (-13), the only other team in the 20-team field in double figures under par.

The Tigers were also able to count 2-under par rounds of 70 from both juniors Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal. Tejedo posted a par 3 eagle on the par 5 18th hole to get her round under par for the day. Tejedo is at -1 143 for 36 holes (73-70).

Sophomore Lucia Iraola of LSU, playing as an individual, is at even par after 36 holes at even par 144 (70-74).

Statistically, the second round saw a 108-player stroke average of 73.49, just up over Monday’s 73.39 stroke average.

LSU is third in par 3 play at 2.85 and T4 on the par 4s at 4.10. The team was third in pars at 115 and posted 32 birdies.

Individually, Denton is T2 on the par 3s at 2.50 and Knaub is T4 at a 2.63 average. On the par 4s, Denton is T3 at 3.80. Knaub is T4 in the field with 27 pars.

The final round, with a shotgun start, is set for 10 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found on Golfstat.com on the Golfweek Red Sky tab.

Golfweek Red Sky Classic

Red Sky Country Club, Fazio Course – Wolcott, Colorado

Second Round Team Results (Par 288-576)

1 Southern California – 266-277 – 543 -33

2 Miami – 277-281 – 558 -18

3 Texas A&M – 278-281 – 559 -17

4 Pepperdine – 280-280 – 560 -16

5 LSU – 286-276 – 562 -14

6 Arizona – 284-279 – 563 -13

7 Eastern Michigan – 285-286 – 571 -5

8 Kansas – 291-283 – 574 -2

9 East Tennessee State – 281-295 – 576 E

10 CSU Fullerton – 298-282 – 580 +4

11 Denver 283-298 – 581 +5

12 Colorado – 302-282 – 584 +8

13 Northern Arizona – 291-297 – 588 +12

14 New Mexico State – 293-298 – 591 +15

T15 UC Irvine – 295-297 – 592 +16

T15 Ball State – 300-292 – 592 +16

17 ULM – 287-307 – 594 +18

18 Little Rock – 296-301 – 597 +21

19 Mercer – 308-291 – 599 +23

20 UNC Asheville – 304-306 – 610 +34

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Scarlett Schremmer, Miami – 67-66 – 133 -11

2 Sarah Hammett, Southern California – 70-65 – 135 -9

T3 Raegan Denton, LSU – 69-67 – 136 -8

T3 Euneso Choi, Pepperdine – 69-67 – 136 -8

T3 Kylie Chong, Southern California – 66-70 – 136 -8

LSU Scores

T3 Raegan Denton – 69-67 – 136 -8

T10 Ryleigh Knaub – 70-69 – 139 -5

T26 Rocio Tejedo – 73-70 – 143 -1

T38 Lucia Iraola – 70-74 – 144 E

T78 Josefin Widal – 81-70 – 151 +7

T94 Victoria Kristensen – 74-80 – 154 +10