Volleyball Opens SEC Schedule Versus Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference volleyball schedule begins for LSU with a matchup against Alabama at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU (5-4) and Alabama (8-1) will face off on SEC Network+, with Garrett Walvoord and Andrew Beyer calling the action. The Tigers boast a 45-31 all-time record against the Crimson Tide, including a 24-6 mark when the teams meet in Baton Rouge. LSU has won 10 of the last 12 meetings in the series.

The Tigers are 26-17 in SEC home-opening matches and have won five of their last seven such contests.

LSU comes off a weekend split in Coral Gables, Fla., highlighted by a five-set comeback against Tulsa that featured a season-high 14.0 blocks, including a career-high eight blocks from middle blocker Sanaa Donaie. The Tigers’ defensive prowess has stood out throughout the non-conference schedule, ranking No. 2 in the SEC with 14.14 digs per set and No. 5 with 2.57 blocks per set while holding opponents to a .181 hitting percentage. LSU has registered double-digit blocks in seven matches this season, including a current streak of five consecutive matches.

Offensively, LSU is led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who leads the nation with 6.33 points and 5.50 kills per set. A dominant all-around player, Robinson paces the Tigers with 10 aces while adding 30 total blocks (0.83 per set) and averaging 2.50 digs per set. As a team, LSU is hitting .229 and averaging 13.11 kills and 12.11 assists per set.

Anchoring the defense is freshman libero Kiley Brooks, who ranks No. 7 in the SEC with 3.81 digs per set and has recorded 137 total digs. Donaie has also contributed 37 kills on a .311 hitting percentage and ranks fifth in the SEC with 1.36 blocks per set (30 total). Middle blocker Jessica Jones leads the team with 34 total blocks and has added 48 kills this season.

Setter Takyla Brown ranks 10th in the SEC with 8.69 assists per set while contributing 67 digs, nine blocks and seven kills. Setter Lauren Brooker has stepped in to average 7.21 assists per set and is coming off back-to-back double-double performances at the Canes Classic in Coral Gables.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.