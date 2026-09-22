Freshman Denton Opens Red Sky Classic With 3-Under 69 For Tigers

BATON ROUGE – Australian freshman Raegan Denton posted a solid 3-under round of 69 to lead the LSU women’s golf team on the first day of the Golfweek Red Hawk Classic at the Fazio Course of the Red Hawk Country Club in Wolcott, Colorado.

Denton had three birdies and an eagle two on the par 4, 275-yard third hole to highlight her round. Denton is in the top 10 after 18 holes at 3-under par at T9.

Overall, the Tigers shot a round of 2-under 286 and stands in ninth place after one day of the 54-hole tournament. Southern California is the tournament leader at 22-under par 266, 11 shots ahead of Miami at 11-under par 277. Texas A&M is one more shot back in third at 10-under par 278.

LSU had a solid overall round with sophomore Ryleigh Knaub posting a 4-birdie round of 2-under 70 with junior Rocio Tejedo having three birdies in a 1-over round of 73. Freshman Victoria Kristensen, in her first team start for the Tigers, had three birdies in her 2-over 74. Sophomore Lucia Iraola, playing as an individual, had three birdies in a 2-under score of 70

Knaub and Iraola are tied for 17th in the individual competition which is led by three Southern California golfers with Jasmine Koo and Kaili Xiao of Southern California both at 7-under 65 and Kylie Chong in third at 6-under 66.

Statistically, the 20 teams (108 total players) averaged 73.39 over the par 72, 6,383-yard venue. LSU was third in the field on the par 3s at 2.75 and was T9 in total birdies at 15.

Both Knaub and Denton are T3 on the par 3 holes at 2.50. Denton was T9 on the par four holes at 3.90. Denton also had one of the nine eagles on the first round.

The second round is set for an 11 a.m. CT start on Tuesday and live scoring can be found on Golfstat.com and the Golfweek Red Sky tab.

Golfweek Red Sky Classic

First Round Team Results (Par 288)

Red Sky Country Club (Fazio Course) – Wolcott, Colorado

1 Southern California – 266 -22

2 Miami – 277 -11

3 Texas A&M – 278 -10

4 Pepperdine – 280 -8

5 East Tennessee State – 281 -7

6 Denver – 283 -5

7 Arizona – 284 -4

8 Eastern Michigan – 285 -3

9 LSU – 286 -2

10 ULM – 287 -1

T11 Kansas – 291 +3

T11 Northern Arizona – 291 +3

13 New Mexico State – 293 +5

14 UC Irvine – 295 +7

15 Little Rock – 296 +8

16 CSU Fullerton – 298 +10

17 Ball State – 300 +12

18 Colorado – 302 +14

19 UNC Asheville – 304 +16

20 Mercer – 308 +20

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

T1 Jasmine Koo, Southern California – 65 -7

T1 Kaili Xiao, Southern California – 65 -7

3 Kylie Chong, Southern California – 66 -6

T4 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 67 -5

T4 Scarlett Schremmer, Miami – 67-5

T4 Sophia Gambini, East Tennessee State – 67 -5

LSU Scores

T9 Raegan Denton – 69 -3

T17 Ryleigh Knaub – 70 -2

T17 Lucia Iraola – 70 -2

T50 Rocio Tejedo – 73 +1

T58 Victoria Kristensen – 74 +2

T104 Josefin Widal – 81 +9