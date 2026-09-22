Former Tigers Luke Holman, Fidel Ulloa Selected to Pitch in Arizona Fall League

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU pitchers Luke Holman and Fidel Ulloa have been selected to play in the Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League, which features many of the top MLB prospects.

The 2026 league season begins Saturday, October 3, and runs through Saturday, November 14, the day of the circuit’s Championship Game to be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.

The Arizona Fall League is designed to serve as the “finishing school” of the minor leagues for players, coaches, umpires and aspiring employees in premier training facilities. Each MLB team sends seven top prospects to the AFL, and the games are played in six total ballparks that house MLB Spring Training, with select events in additional ballparks.

The right-handed Holman is the No. 23 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, and he has been assigned to the Peoria Javelinas AFL roster. Holman, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2025, made four starts this season for the Reds’ Rookie League affiliate in Goodyear, Ariz., posting a 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Holman, a product of Sinking Spring, Pa., was selected by the Reds in Competitive Balance Round B – in between the second and third rounds – of the 2024 MLB Draft (71st pick overall). He pitched the 2024 season at LSU after transferring from Alabama, posting a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average.

Holman earned 2024 second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC recognition, and he finished No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in the league in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.

Ulloa is a right-handed pitcher in the Colorado Rockies organization, and he has been assigned to the Salt River Rafters AFL roster. Ulloa was 6-3 with a 3.72 ERA and seven saves this season for the Double-A Hartford (Conn.) Yard Goats. He made 36 appearances, recording 30 walks and 49 strikeouts in 46.0 innings.

Ulloa, a native of Lodi, Calif., was selected in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Rockies. He transferred to LSU from San Joaquin Delta College prior to the 2024 season, and he appeared in 19 games for the Tigers, posting a 2-2 mark and a 4.63 ERA in 23.1 innings with 11 walks and 26 strikeouts.

He earned a win versus South Carolina in the 2024 SEC Tournament, recording 1.2 shutout innings with one hit, two walks and two strikeouts.