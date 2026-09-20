All Sports Schedule
Sept. 20 Football National RankingsSept. 20 Football National Rankings
by Michael Bonnette

Sept. 20 Football National Rankings

LSU in the Coaches' Poll LSU in the AP Poll Schedule Shop For Tickets Opens in a new window

2026 AP Top 25

Sept. 20, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Texas (58) 1706 1
2 Georgia (3) 1580 2
3 Notre Dame 1517 3
4 Ole Miss (3) 1488 8
5 Indiana (4) 1467 4
6 Miami (Fla.) (1) 1445 5
7 Ohio State 1415 6
8 Alabama 1182 10
9 BYU 1090 11
10 LSU 1078 7
11 Texas Tech 1067 13
12 USC 907 12
13 Penn State 850 14
14 Tennessee 826 15
15 Utah 752 17
16 Louisville 692 23
17 Iowa 561 18
18 Michigan 432 19
19 Missouri 369 20
20 Oregon 364 21
21 Florida 269 NR
22 SMU 212 16
23 Texas A&M 202 9
24 Mississippi St. 179 NR
25 Houston 127 22

Others Receiving Votes
Washington 107, Kentucky 98, West Virginia 93, Oklahoma 91, Oklahoma State 50, Boise State 48, Virginia Tech 46, Western Michigan 27, Duke 20, Tulsa 18, Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 10, UCLA 10, James Madison 7, North Dakota State 6, Kansas State 3, Nebraska 2.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Sept. 20, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Texas (46) 1807 1
2 Georgia (16) 1742 2
3 Notre Dame (2) 1636 3
4 Indiana (9) 1613 4
5 Miami (Fla.) (1) 1552 5
6 Ole Miss 1501 9
7 Ohio State 1473 6
8 Alabama 1309 10
9 BYU 1089 13
10 Texas Tech 1079 12
11 LSU 1067 7
12 USC 1057 11
13 Tennessee 833 14
14 Penn State 814 15
15 Utah 743 17
16 Oregon 594 18
17 Iowa 580 20
18 Michigan 545 19
19 Louisville 519 NR
20 Texas A&M 447 8
21 Missouri 382 22
22 Florida 370 NR
23 Washington 251 24
24 Oklahoma 213 21
25 SMU 162 16

Others Receiving Votes
Houston 116; Mississippi State 114; Duke 70; West Virginia 55; Kentucky 54; Oklahoma State 36; Pittsburgh 35; Virginia Tech 30; Vanderbilt 29; Boise State 29; Tulsa 20; UCLA 18; Kansas State 18; Western Michigan 17; Nebraska 11; North Dakota State 8; Northwestern 4; Clemson 3; Massachusetts 2; James Madison 2; Arizona 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.