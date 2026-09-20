LSU Women's Golf Team Begins Second Event At Golfweek Red Sky Classic

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team begins play Monday in its second event of the fall season at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic at Wolcott, Colorado.

The tournament will be played on the Fazio Course at the Red Sky Golf Club. The course will play to a par of 72 and 6,383 yards.

This will be the second straight year the Tigers have played in this event, finishing in third place in a 20-team field.

This year’s event, will feature 19 teams. Joining LSU in the field are Arizona, Ball State, Cal State Fullerton, Colorado, Denver, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Little Rock, Miami, Mercer, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pepperdine, Texas A&M, UC Irvine, UNC Asheville and USC.

The Tigers finished 10th in the opening tournament the Cougar Classic in a field of 18 outside Charleston, South Carolina, highlighted by a strong 7-under par round in the middle of the 54-hole tournament.

LSU’s lineup for the event will feature juniors Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, sophomore Ryleigh Knaub and freshmen Raegan Denton and Victoria Kristensen. Kristensen was third in her first college start, shooting 5-under 67 to finish at 2-under 214 at TPC Louisiana in the Tulane Classic.

Sophomore Lucia Iraola, who finished sixth in the Tulane event, will also participate in the tournament as an individual.

The Tigers will be paired in the opening round with Denver, UNC Asheville and Northern Arizona. Tee times will begin at 11 a.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Golfstat.com and the Golfweek Red Sky Classic tab