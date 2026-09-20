Football Comeback Falls Short vs. Ole Miss; Loses 32-24

Oxford, M.S. – After LSU stormed back with 17 unanswered points, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' 14-yard keeper gave No. 8 Ole Miss a 30-24 advantage with 6:14 to play. They also converted on a two-point conversion, which was ultimately the difference to topple No. 7 LSU, 32-24.

The Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick against Texas A&M. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Game Recap

LSU won the coin toss and deferred its decision until the second half. The Tigers elected to defend the south end zone in the first quarter.

The Tigers held strong defensively on their opening possession, backing Ole Miss to their own 6-yard line for a 3rd-and-29, forcing a punt after a 6-yard completion from Chambliss to Luke Hasz. After an Oscar Bird punt, LSU took over on their own 39.

LSU would go three-and-out as well on their opening offensive possession.

Behind Chambliss’ legs, Ole Miss put together a 12-play drive for 59 yards, culminating in a 37-yard field goal by Lucas Carneiro, giving the Rebels an early 3-0 lead with 6:38 to play in the first quarter. The drive was halted as Chambliss was forced out of bounds by Tamarcus Cooley four yards short of the yard to gain at the LSU 20.

Ole Miss responded on their next offensive possession with a six-play drive spanning 78 yards, taking two minutes and 55 seconds off the clock. The touchdown drive was highlighted by a 36-yard pass to Traylon Ray and a 30-yard pass to Caleb Odom, setting up a 5-yard touchdown rush from Kewan Lacy. Ole Miss led LSU 10-0 with 2:00 to play in the first quarter.

The Rebels continued to get heroics from Chambliss, who orchestrated an 11-play scoring drive spanning 92 yards, taking four minutes and 37 seconds off the clock. Ole Miss took a 17-0 lead with 9:49 to play after Chambliss found Traylon Ray for a 21-yard touchdown over the middle of the field. Chambliss was 15-of-19 for 173 yards and a touchdown at that mark.

The Tigers put together their best offensive drive, posting a 17-play drive spanning 75 yards, culminating in a 2-yard Dilin Jones touchdown rush, cutting the deficit to 17-7 with 1:57 to play in the first half.

Ole Miss would serve a back-breaking response before the half as Chambliss spearheaded an 8-play, 75-yard drive in under two minutes, extending the Rebel lead to 24-7 at the half. Chambliss found Deuce Alexander for a 20-yard TD connection on 3rd-and-3 with 10 seconds left in the half.

On 3rd-and-6 from the Rebel 23, LSU brought the house and forced a Chambliss pass to be intercepted by Jakeem Jackson, returned 10 yards to the Ole Miss 33. It marked the first takeaway for LSU of the game.

The Tigers cashed in as Leavitt took a 4-yard QB keeper into the end zone, capping off a 6-play drive spanning 33 yards. LSU cut the Ole Miss lead to 24-14 with 9:18 to play in the third quarter.

LSU’s defense was able to get a key stop with 5:42 to play in the third quarter, holding Ole Miss to a 53-yard field goal, which Carneiro missed wide right, keeping the deficit at 24-14. LSU took over at their own 43-yard line.

Leavitt and the Tigers scored again with a beautiful 26-yard touchdown down the right side of the field to Winnie Watkins, cutting the deficit to 24-21 with 3:11 to play in the third quarter. It capped off a 7-play, 64-yard drive for the Tigers, which took two minutes and 37 seconds off the clock. It also marked 14 unanswered points for LSU’s offense.

On 3rd-and-2 from the Rebel 2, Jones’ rush was stifled at the line of scrimmage. Scott Starzyk booted a 23-yard field goal to tie the game at 24, capping off a 9-play, 55-yard drive for the Tigers. The game was tied with 11:21 to play in the game.

Ole Miss responded when they needed it most behind Chambliss for a 13-play drive spanning 75 yards, taking five minutes and seven seconds off the clock. Chambliss’ 14-yard QB keeper gave the Rebels a 30-24 advantage with 6:14 to play in the contest. The Rebels elected to go for two and they converted, making it 32-24.

On 4th-and-6 from the Ole Miss 6, Leavitt's pass was tipped and picked off, essentially ending the game.