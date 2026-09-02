First LSU Women's Basketball Practice On September 21 Open To Fans

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will officially begin practice for the upcoming season on Monday, September 21 on the main floor of the PMAC. Practice will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT and doors to the PMAC will open at 1.

The first 200 students at the open practice will receive free pizza. Fans planning to attend the open practice will be able to enter the PMAC through the lower southeast and southwest entrances. Fans coming to campus are directed to park in lot 108 on LSU’s campus.

Coach Kim Mulkey will introduce her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball.

LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC guard Mikaylah Williams and Sixth Woman of the Year MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return. Having played significant minutes in their opening act, All-SEC freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich look to build on that in their second season with the Tigers.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standouts Noa Morro from Spain and Anna Minaeva from Russia.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October to prepare for the season. LSU will face UNT Dallas on Oct. 22 and Loyola (N.O.) on Oct. 29. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 2 at home against Southeastern Louisiana.