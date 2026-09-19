LSU Soccer Falls to No. 16 South Carolina, 3-1, on Friday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU soccer (2-7-1) dropped a tight contest to No. 16 South Carolina (8-1-0) Friday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium by a score of 3-1.

The Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead late in the first half when Ava Tutas converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute. South Carolina carried the advantage into halftime despite LSU recording four shots in the opening 45 minutes.

LSU responded in the second half, tying the match in the 65th minute when Berglind Hlynsdottir found the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Senai Rogers provided the assist on the equalizer.

The Gamecocks regained the lead in the 77th minute when Reese Slater scored an unassisted goal. South Carolina added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute, with Tutas converting another penalty kick to complete her brace.

South Carolina finished the match with a 16-7 advantage in total shots and put eight attempts on target compared to two for the Tigers. LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving made five saves in 90 minutes of action.

The Tigers held 49 percent of the possession and earned two corner kicks, while South Carolina recorded 12 corners. LSU was also whistled for 17 fouls compared to 13 for the Gamecocks.

Hlynsdottir led LSU with one goal, while Rogers recorded the team's lone assist. Ava Galligan, Kelsey Major, Ryann Denecour and Allie Fryer each recorded one shot, while Fryer's attempt was LSU's only shot on target.

The loss moves LSU's record to 2-7-1 overall and 0-2-0 in SEC play.

LSU will return to action against Oklahoma on Thursday, September 24.

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