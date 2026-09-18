Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Sept. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its 2026-27 Division I Preseason Top 25 National Rankings Friday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s teams appearing in the top 25.

The LSU men begin the season ranked No. 14 for the second consecutive season, and the women slide into the rankings at No. 17. The men hold the fourth-highest ranking in the conference, while the women hold the sixth-highest.

The rankings are voted on by committees of Division I coaches representing a cross-section of programs and conferences throughout the country. Poll committee members evaluate teams based on head-to-head performances, nationally ranked performances, significant performances achieved since the previous poll, results from invitational and championship-style competition, and the quality and depth of performances across events.

The Tigers will hold their annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad Saturday at 10 a.m. in the LSU Natatorium. The first outside competition will be at the United States Naval Academy on Oct. 9, when the Tigers take on Navy and Loyola (Md.).

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s: