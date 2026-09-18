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Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Sept. 18Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Sept. 18

Swimming & Diving in the CSCAA Rankings: Sept. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. - The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its 2026-27 Division I Preseason Top 25 National Rankings Friday, with both the LSU men’s and women’s teams appearing in the top 25.

The LSU men begin the season ranked No. 14 for the second consecutive season, and the women slide into the rankings at No. 17. The men hold the fourth-highest ranking in the conference, while the women hold the sixth-highest.

The rankings are voted on by committees of Division I coaches representing a cross-section of programs and conferences throughout the country. Poll committee members evaluate teams based on head-to-head performances, nationally ranked performances, significant performances achieved since the previous poll, results from invitational and championship-style competition, and the quality and depth of performances across events.

The Tigers will hold their annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad Saturday at 10 a.m. in the LSU Natatorium. The first outside competition will be at the United States Naval Academy on Oct. 9, when the Tigers take on Navy and Loyola (Md.).

The following is the men’s ranking, followed by the women’s:

Division I Men

Rank Team Points
1 Texas 250
2 Indiana 235
3 Florida 231
4 California 217
5 Tennessee 209
6 Arizona State 206
7 NC State 190
8 Stanford 171
8 Michigan 171
10 Virginia 170
11 Virginia Tech 141
12 Louisville 124
13 Ohio State 119
14 Louisiana State 118
15 Georgia 111
16 Northwestern 105
17 Auburn 88
18 Alabama 82
19 North Carolina 63
20 Kentucky 40
21 Southern Methodist 38
22 Wisconsin 33
23 Florida State 31
24 Texas A&M 28
25 Southern California 25

Also receiving votes: Arizona (15), Purdue (14), Notre Dame (13), Harvard (7), Minnesota (3), Princeton (1), Missouri (1)

Division I Women

Rank Team Points
1 Virginia 250
2 Stanford 233
3 Texas 232
4 Tennessee 217
5 Indiana 209
6 Michigan 198
7 California 196
8 Louisville 182
9 NC State 171
10 Florida 160
11 Ohio State 136
12 Georgia 133
13 Southern California 131
14 Wisconsin 114
15 Alabama 106
16 North Carolina 80
17 Louisiana State 77
18 Arizona State 74
19 Auburn 69
20 South Carolina 67
21 Duke 59
22 Arizona 35
23 UCLA 25
24 Minnesota 20
25 Texas A&M 19

Also receiving votes: Miami (FL)(14), Princeton (13), Arkansas (12), Harvard (6), Purdue (5), Florida State (4), Penn (3)