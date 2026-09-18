LSU Falls at Miami, 3-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – LSU opened the Canes Classic with a 3-1 loss to Miami (20-25, 19-25, 25-12, 20-25) on Thursday night at the Knight Sports Complex.

LSU (4-4) held Miami (1-7) below a .200 hitting percentage thanks to 11.0 blocks and won the edge in digs, 49-45. However, the Tigers hit just .156 due to the Hurricanes’ 12.5 blocks. Miami also logged eight aces in the match.

Miami’s outside hitter Ruth Martinez landed a career-high 26 kills on a .315 hitting percentage, had four aces, and added six blocks to lead the Hurricanes with 33.0 points.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson had 19 kills, three blocks, including two solos, and finished the match with eight digs. Middle blocker Jessica Jones followed with nine kills on a .350 hitting percentage and three blocks, and middle blocker Sanaa Donaie had a team-high six blocks.

Setter Lauren Brooker recorded her 15th career double-double and first this season with 36 assists and a team-best 11 digs. Libero Kiley Brooks had two of the club’s three aces.

Set 1

Miami opened the match with a pair of kills, but LSU reeled off six consecutive points highlighted by three blocks and an ace, forcing the Hurricanes to take their first timeout.

The Hurricanes regained the lead at 11-10 behind a 4-0 run and clung to a 15-14 lead at the media timeout. LSU used its first timeout trailing 17-14.

Out of the timeout, right side Camryn Jeffery landed a kill, but Miami pushed its lead to as many as four points, giving the home team a 22-18 lead, encouraging LSU to take its final timeout. Miami went on to win the opening set, 25-20.

Set 2

The second stanza featured seven ties and two lead changes when LSU held a 15-13 lead at the technical timeout. LSU gained a 13-11 advantage thanks to four unanswered points when Miami called an early timeout before the media timeout moments later.

The Hurricanes rallied back for a 17-15 lead, and the Tigers burned through both of their timeouts trailing 23-18. Miami took a 2-0 match lead with a 25-19 victory.

Set 3

Jeffery recorded the first kill of the set, her 100th career kill, igniting a 5-0 run to open the set that forced Miami to call a timeout. The Tigers stretched their lead to 14-7 and led 15-10 at the media timeout.

Following the break, Miami registered a kill, but LSU scored the next seven points to grab a 22-11 lead. The Tigers closed out the set on a 3-0 run and avoided the sweep with a 25-12 win.

LSU hit .310 in the set, led by Robinson, who recorded eight of the Tigers’ 12 kills.

Set 4

Miami built an early 10-3 lead and remained on top at the media timeout, 15-9. The Hurricanes grew their margin to eight at 17-9.

LSU continued to fight and pulled within four points, but Miami outlasted the Tigers for a 25-20 win.

Up Next

LSU takes on Tulsa at 3 p.m. CT on Friday to conclude its non-conference schedule.

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