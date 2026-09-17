LSU Baseball Freshman Class Rated No. 1 in the Nation by Perfect Game

BATON ROUGE, La. – Perfect Game has rated LSU’s class of freshman signees No. 1 in the nation for the 2027 season.



The LSU class features 12 players that are listed among Perfect Game’s Top 200 High School Prospects, a national ranking that includes both players that enrolled in college and players that signed professional contracts.

The Tigers rated among the Top 200 recruits are left-handed pitcher Logan Schmidt (No. 12), infielder/outfielder Malachi Washington (No. 28), outfielder Nate Davis-Cleary (No. 34), outfielder/first baseman Dominic Santarelli (No. 45), left-handed pitcher/outfielder Lucas Nawrocki (No. 50), right-handed pitcher Cooper Sides (No. 83), infielder Parker Loew (No. 97), infielder Jordan Martinez (No. 109), left-handed pitcher Braxton Beaty (No. 122), right-handed pitcher Kolby Stringer (No. 162), right-handed pitcher Coleton Brady (No. 173) and first baseman/outfielder Dylan Minnatee (No. 197).



The 2027 LSU squad is engaging in individual drills and strength training prior to beginning its full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 8. The fall session will feature several intra-squad scrimmages through October and November in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Along with its customary intra-squad scrimmages, LSU will engage in four exhibition games this fall against other schools. The Tigers will play two games versus Samford at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Miss. Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 31, and first pitch for Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 1.

LSU will play two of its fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers face Troy at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 8, and LSU meets Southeastern Louisiana on Friday, November 13, at a time to be announced.

The Tigers open the 2027 regular season on Friday, February 19, with a doubleheader versus Long Island beginning at 1 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Perfect Game Top 10 Freshman Classes for the 2027 Season

1. LSU

2. Vanderbilt

3. Tennessee

4. Texas

5. Florida

6. Wake Forest

7. Stanford

8. Virginia

9. Texas A&M

10. Arkansas