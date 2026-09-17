Cross Country at Home for Annual LSU Relay Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is set to run at their lone home meet of the season with the LSU Twilight Relay Invitational on Friday, September 17.

Friday, September 18 | Baton Rouge, La. (UREC Field Complex)

Men's 2x4K | 7:15 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (M)

Women's 2x3K | 8:00 p.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (W)

Last time out the Tigers only ran five of 15 runners on the women’s side, while the men only ran four and did not score. This week will be the first glimpse at the LSU talent, although it will be in a shorter relay format.

Entering this season, the LSU women were ranked No. 17 in the nation by FloTrack in their preseason rankings, a spot up from last season. Last year the Tigers made it to the NCAA Championships for the first time in program history as a team, finishing 23rd overall with 530 points. Five of the top six runners from the national meet returned for the 2026 season.

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