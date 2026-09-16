Women's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis program has released its 2026-2027, highlighting a lineup of collegiate and professional events, revealed today by Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. LSU opens the season this month and closes with the NCAA Individual Championship in November.

Beginning in mid-September the Tigers head to the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery Ala., from Sept. 12-14, before traveling to ITA All-American Championships in Cary N.C., having pre-qualifying rounds on Sept. 19-20, qualifying rounds on Sept. 21-22, and the main draw Sept. 23-27.

The Tigers will host the ITA Southern Regional Championship at the LSU Tennis Complex Oct. 8-12. Continuing with the Battle for the Boot JAE Foundation Open in Fort Worth, Tex., from Oct. 22-25 along with the Rome Colligate Invitational in Rome, Ga., Oct. 23-25.

LSU progresses in November with the ITA South Sectional Championships in Knoxville, Tn., from Nov. 5-8 alongside the ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Ga., Nov. 5-8. The fall collection finishes with the NCAA Individual Championships at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., from Nov. 17-22.

In addition to collegiate competition, the Tigers will compete in a slate of ITF professional tournaments.

Starting off with the W50 Berkeley from Sept. 21-27, then having the W100 Central Coast Tennis Classic and the W15 Nashville from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

The next week includes the W35 Las Vegas and the W50 Lexington from Oct. 5-11 followed by W50 Quebec City and W100 Edmond Oct. 12- 18. A quick turn around with W75 Saguenay and W50 Austin from Oct. 19-25. Competition carries into a stretch with W75 Toronto, W100 New Braunfels, W35 Norman, and W15 Sumter from Oct. 26- Nov. 1.

To conclude, the team will compete in WTA 125 American Tennis Open Miami and W15 Hilton Head Island from Nov. 2-8. The professional series closes with the W35 Weston and W15 Lincoln Nov. 9-15.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.