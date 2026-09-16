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Women's Tennis Announces Fall ScheduleWomen's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule
by Sara Wilson

Women's Tennis Announces Fall Schedule

2026 Fall Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis program has released its 2026-2027, highlighting a lineup of collegiate and professional events, revealed today by Head Coach Taylor FoglemanLSU opens the season this month and closes with the NCAA Individual Championship in November. 

Beginning in mid-September the Tigers head to the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery Ala., from Sept. 12-14, before traveling to ITA All-American Championships in Cary N.C., having pre-qualifying rounds on Sept. 19-20, qualifying rounds on Sept. 21-22, and the main draw Sept. 23-27.

The Tigers will host the ITA Southern Regional Championship at the LSU Tennis Complex Oct. 8-12. Continuing with the Battle for the Boot JAE Foundation Open in Fort Worth, Tex., from Oct. 22-25 along with the Rome Colligate Invitational in Rome, Ga., Oct. 23-25. 

LSU progresses in November with the ITA South Sectional Championships in Knoxville, Tn., from Nov. 5-8 alongside the ITA Conference Masters Championships in Rome, Ga., Nov. 5-8. The fall collection finishes with the NCAA Individual Championships at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., from Nov. 17-22. 

In addition to collegiate competition, the Tigers will compete in a slate of ITF professional tournaments. 

Starting off with the W50 Berkeley from Sept. 21-27, then having the W100 Central Coast Tennis Classic and the W15 Nashville from Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

The next week includes the W35 Las Vegas and the W50 Lexington from Oct. 5-11 followed by W50 Quebec City and W100 Edmond Oct. 12- 18. A quick turn around with W75 Saguenay and W50 Austin from Oct. 19-25. Competition carries into a stretch with W75 Toronto, W100 New Braunfels, W35 Norman, and W15 Sumter from Oct. 26- Nov. 1. 

To conclude, the team will compete in WTA 125 American Tennis Open Miami and W15 Hilton Head Island from Nov. 2-8. The professional series closes with the W35 Weston and W15 Lincoln Nov. 9-15. 

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten. 

 