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Volleyball Wraps Non-Conference Schedule at Canes ClassicVolleyball Wraps Non-Conference Schedule at Canes Classic

Volleyball Wraps Non-Conference Schedule at Canes Classic

LSU will take on Miami and Tulsa in the Canes Classic in Coral Gables, Fla.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its non-conference schedule at the Canes Classic on Sept. 17-18, taking on Miami and Tulsa at the Knights Sports Complex in Coral Gables, Fla.

LSU (4-3) will challenge weekend host Miami (0-7) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 17, with AJ Ricketts and Alan Obrador calling the match on ACC Network Extra. The Tigers will conclude the trip with a 3 p.m. CT matchup against Tulsa (8-1) on Friday, Sept. 18. Friday’s match will not be streamed.

LSU has a 2-6 record against this weekend’s field, including a 2-5 mark against Miami and a 0-1 record against Tulsa.

The Tigers snapped a three-match losing streak with back-to-back sweeps against Charlotte and at Southeastern Louisiana. LSU’s defense has been solid throughout the non-conference schedule, ranking No. 2 in the SEC with 14.63 digs per set while averaging 2.50 blocks per set. The Tigers have held opponents to a .183 attacking percentage and have recorded double-digit blocks in five of their seven matches this season.

Offensively, LSU is hitting .237 while averaging 13.78 kills and 12.70 assists per set. The Tigers have also recorded 27 aces this season. LSU posted a season-high .398 hitting percentage against Charlotte, its highest mark in a match since 2024.

Anchoring the defense is reigning SEC Freshman of the Week libero Kiley Brooks, who ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 4.11 digs per set and has recorded 111 total digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 6.52 points and 5.70 kills per set this season. She also leads the Tigers with seven aces and has added 23 blocks and 2.59 digs per set.

Right side Camryn Jeffery ranks second on the team with 53 kills while hitting .308. Against Charlotte, Jeffery recorded a career-best 15 kills while hitting .519.

Setter Takyla Brown ranks 10th in the SEC with 8.73 assists per set while contributing 67 digs, nine blocks and seven kills. Setter Lauren Brooker has added 58 assists and two kills.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones lead LSU at the net with 23 and 27 total blocks, respectively. Donaie averages 1.23 blocks per set, while Jones averages 1.13.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Miami

Miami is still seeking its first win of the 2026 season. The Hurricanes have allowed opponents to hit .307 this season while hitting .136 with 227 total kills.

Outside hitter Asia Harvey leads Miami with 3.50 kills per set and has recorded five aces. Setter Ariana Rodriguez directs the offense with 8.50 assists per set and leads the team with six aces.

Middle blocker Denitsa Angelova averages 0.86 blocks per set with 18 total blocks and adds 17 kills while hitting .317. Libero Gaby Arroyo leads the Hurricanes from the back row with 3.53 digs per set and 67 total digs.

LSU dropped the last meeting against Miami in four sets on Sept. 13, 2015, at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are 1-1 all-time against the Hurricanes in Miami, with both matches taking place on Sept. 13, 2013, splitting a doubleheader. LSU’s first win in the series came 22 years to the day when the Tigers defeated Miami in five sets on a neutral floor on Sept. 17, 2004.

Scouting Tulsa

Tulsa boasts an 8-1 record after suffering its first loss of the season last weekend at No. 22 Kansas, 3-0. The Golden Hurricane also has a top-10 victory on its resume, defeating then-No. 10 Creighton in five sets in Omaha, Neb., on Sept. 6.

Although Tulsa is hitting .181 with 434 kills this season, its defense has limited opponents to a .173 attacking percentage while averaging 2.03 blocks per set (73 total) and 14.39 digs per set.

Middle blocker Jill Hanson leads the team with 89 kills and a .354 hitting percentage. She also has 42 blocks, including six solo blocks. Four other Tulsa players have recorded 60 or more kills, including outside hitter Maegan Mills, who has 68 kills and leads the team with 10 aces. Opposite Emma Blaine has added 65 kills, outside hitter Olivia Vance has 64, and middle blocker Campbell Hague has 62.

Setter Brittany Bacorn averages 8.39 assists per set with 302 assists. She also averages 2.44 digs per set and has recorded 18 kills, seven aces and four blocks.

Libero Lauren Patterson leads the Golden Hurricane defense with 3.06 digs per set and 110 total digs.

Tulsa swept LSU in the teams’ lone meeting, which came in the 2010 NCAA Tournament in Norman, Okla., on Dec. 3, 2010.