Volleyball Wraps Non-Conference Schedule at Canes Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will conclude its non-conference schedule at the Canes Classic on Sept. 17-18, taking on Miami and Tulsa at the Knights Sports Complex in Coral Gables, Fla.

LSU (4-3) will challenge weekend host Miami (0-7) at 5:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 17, with AJ Ricketts and Alan Obrador calling the match on ACC Network Extra. The Tigers will conclude the trip with a 3 p.m. CT matchup against Tulsa (8-1) on Friday, Sept. 18. Friday’s match will not be streamed.

LSU has a 2-6 record against this weekend’s field, including a 2-5 mark against Miami and a 0-1 record against Tulsa.

The Tigers snapped a three-match losing streak with back-to-back sweeps against Charlotte and at Southeastern Louisiana. LSU’s defense has been solid throughout the non-conference schedule, ranking No. 2 in the SEC with 14.63 digs per set while averaging 2.50 blocks per set. The Tigers have held opponents to a .183 attacking percentage and have recorded double-digit blocks in five of their seven matches this season.

Offensively, LSU is hitting .237 while averaging 13.78 kills and 12.70 assists per set. The Tigers have also recorded 27 aces this season. LSU posted a season-high .398 hitting percentage against Charlotte, its highest mark in a match since 2024.

Anchoring the defense is reigning SEC Freshman of the Week libero Kiley Brooks, who ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 4.11 digs per set and has recorded 111 total digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 6.52 points and 5.70 kills per set this season. She also leads the Tigers with seven aces and has added 23 blocks and 2.59 digs per set.

Right side Camryn Jeffery ranks second on the team with 53 kills while hitting .308. Against Charlotte, Jeffery recorded a career-best 15 kills while hitting .519.

Setter Takyla Brown ranks 10th in the SEC with 8.73 assists per set while contributing 67 digs, nine blocks and seven kills. Setter Lauren Brooker has added 58 assists and two kills.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones lead LSU at the net with 23 and 27 total blocks, respectively. Donaie averages 1.23 blocks per set, while Jones averages 1.13.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.