Tickets on Sale Now for LSU-Samford Fall Baseball Exhibition Games in Biloxi, Miss.

BILOXI, Miss. – The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the LSU Tigers and the Samford Bulldogs will meet at Keesler Federal Park for two fall baseball exhibition matchups as part of the Hancock Whitney Coast Classic.

The LSU-Samford exhibition games will be played at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 31, and at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, November 1.

Tickets for the October 31 game may be purchased HERE, and tickets for the November 1 game may be purchased HERE.

"We’re very excited to travel to Biloxi for the third straight year and compete,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “Coach Tony David does a great job at Samford, and it is a quality game repetition that helps us develop our team. The Shuckers do a tremendous job of hosting, and it has become a significant part of our process of building our team."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2027 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS:

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers are members of the Southern League and play at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com, and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.

ABOUT SHUCKERS BASEBALL, LLC:

Shuckers Baseball, LLC is a MS entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Shuckers Baseball operates the Biloxi Shuckers baseball franchise, including operating Keesler Federal Park for Biloxi Shuckers minor league baseball games and other entertainment and recreational events.