Softball Releases 2026 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2026 fall schedule, featuring eight games, including six contests at Tiger Park. The fall season will conclude with the annual Purple/Gold World Series on Nov. 17-19.

Fall ball for the Tigers begins Thursday, Oct. 15, against Northwestern State at Tiger Park. LSU will then travel to Orange Beach, Ala., for a pair of games against Florida State on Oct. 24-25 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The remainder of LSU’s fall schedule will be played at Tiger Park, beginning with a matchup against McNeese on Thursday, Oct. 29. The Tigers will then host a doubleheader against Belhaven and Northwest Florida State on Nov. 1, followed by a game against Southern on Monday, Nov. 2, and a matchup against Co-Lin on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The annual Purple/Gold World Series will take place Nov. 17-19 at Tiger Park to conclude the fall season.

All fall games at Tiger Park are free admission, and the full fall schedule can be found here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.