LSU Football vs. Texas A&M to Kickoff in Primetime

The SEC Office on Monday provided an update to the start times and networks that will televise its football games on Sept. 26.

Prior to the season, the SEC announced approximate start times for football games during the 2026 season as well as many television network designations. The Conference office issues weekly updates to provide exact start times and TV networks no later than six days prior to any game.

SEC Football Television Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

11 a.m. CT - Texas at Tennessee, ABC

11:45 a.m. CT - South Alabama at Kentucky, SEC Network

* 2:30 p.m. CT - Ole Miss at Florida, ABC or ESPN

* 2:30 p.m. CT - Oklahoma at Georgia, ABC or ESPN

3:15 p.m. CT - Vanderbilt at Auburn, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT - South Carolina at Alabama, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT - Texas A&M at LSU, ABC

6:45 p.m. CT - Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC Network

7 p.m. CT - Tulsa at Arkansas, SEC Network+

* Network determined after games of Sept. 19