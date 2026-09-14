Brooks Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU libero Kiley Brooks has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, earning her first career SEC accolade, the league office announced Monday.

Brooks is LSU’s first SEC Freshman of the Week since 2023, when outside hitter Jurnee Robinson earned the honor, and the program’s first defensive specialist to receive the award since Ella Larkin won it twice in 2021. Brooks shares this week’s honor with Tennessee middle blocker Jolene Oddo.

Brooks anchored the LSU defense last week, averaging 4.82 digs per set with 53 total digs while recording a team-high three service aces. Against NC State, Brooks posted a season-high 21 digs and three aces while adding six assists. She followed with 17 digs against Charlotte and 15 digs against Southeastern Louisiana as LSU recorded consecutive sweeps.

Through the first portion of the season, Brooks ranks sixth in the SEC with 4.11 digs per set and ninth with 111 total digs.

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