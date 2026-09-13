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Sept. 13 Football National RankingsSept. 13 Football National Rankings

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green caught six passes for 104 yards and 1 TD against Louisiana Tech.

Sept. 13 Football National Rankings

LSU in the Coaches' Poll LSU in the AP Poll Schedule Shop For Tickets Opens in a new window LSU-LT Recap

2026 AP Top 25

Sept. 13, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Texas (56) 1678 4
2 Georgia (3) 1551 2
3 Notre Dame (1) 1531 3
4 Indiana (3) 1466 5
5 Miami (Fla.) (4) 1452 7
6 Ohio State 1407 1
7 LSU (1) 1334 8
8 Ole Miss 1216 9
9 Texas A&M 1165 10
10 Alabama 1068 12
11 BYU 966 15
12 USC 944 14
13 Texas Tech 910 13
14 Penn State 692 16
15 Tennessee 676 18
16 SMU 636 17
17 Utah 558 20
18 Iowa 391 21
19 Michigan 382 NR
20 Missouri 344 23
21 Oregon 324 6
22 Houston 292 22
23 Louisville 244 24
24 Oklahoma 222 11
25 Virginia 182 25

Others receiving votes:
Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1.

 

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Sept. 13, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points Previous
1 Texas (42) 1804 3
2 Georgia (15) 1732 2
3 Notre Dame (4) 1639 4
4 Indiana (10) 1611 5
5 Miami (Fla.) (2) 1549 7
6 Ohio State 1480 1
7 LSU (1) 1405 8
8 Texas A&M 1311 9
9 Ole Miss 1228 11
10 Alabama 1206 12
11 USC 1023 14
12 Texas Tech 977 13
13 BYU 975 15
14 Tennessee 679 18
15 Penn State 676 16
16 SMU 605 17
17 Utah 590 20
18 Oregon 564 6
19 Michigan 426 24
20 Iowa 423 21
21 Oklahoma 395 10
22 Missouri 340 23
23 Houston 290 22
24 Washington 268 19
25 Virginia 249 t-25

Others Receiving Votes
Florida 183; Louisville 160; Boise State 44; Kansas State 24; South Carolina 23; Mississippi State 20; Vanderbilt 19; Duke 19; Nebraska 18; Pittsburgh 16; Oklahoma State 16; Auburn 15; Western Michigan 10; Virginia Tech 9; UCLA 8; Tulsa 7; North Dakota State 5; New Mexico 4; Clemson 3; Wake Forest 1; Arizona 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.