Robinson Reaches 1,500 Career Kills as LSU Sweeps Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. – Senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson became the seventh player in program history to reach 1,500 career kills as LSU swept Southeastern Louisiana, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21, on Sunday afternoon at the University Center.

After an offensive clinic on Friday, LSU (4-3) turned to its defense on Sunday, limiting Southeastern (3-6) to an opponent season-low .088 hitting percentage. The Tigers recorded their fifth match of the season with double-digit blocks, finishing with 11, while adding 40 digs. Offensively, LSU hit .299 with 47 kills on 45 assists and recorded three service aces.

Robinson led all players with 18 kills on a .417 hitting percentage and added four blocks for 20.0 points. With her 18 kills, Robinson moved into second place in the rally-scoring era in career kills, passing Marina Skender (2005-09), and into fifth place all-time after also passing Detra Brown (1983-86). Robinson now has 1,506 career kills.

Right-side hitter Camryn Jeffery finished with 11 kills and a block for 11.5 points, while middle blocker Sanaa Donaie added 11.0 points with seven kills and five blocks, including one solo. Middle blocker Jessica Jones matched a season high with six blocks and added five kills.

Setter Takyla Brown handed out 26 assists and added one kill and one block, while setter Lauren Brooker finished with 15 assists and two kills. Libero Kiley Brooks led all players with 15 digs and added three assists.

Set 1

Southeastern scored the first two points of the match before LSU answered with a 4-0 run to take a 5-4 lead. The teams continued to trade points before three unanswered LSU points gave the Tigers a 15-12 lead at the media timeout.

The Lions responded by tying the set at 15, and the teams battled to an 18-18 tie before LSU called a timeout after Southeastern took a 19-18 lead behind a 7-3 run.

Following the timeout, Jeffery and Robinson recorded consecutive kills to put LSU back in front, 20-19. A Southeastern block tied the score at 20 as both teams entered the red zone.

The teams continued to trade points, but LSU escaped with the opening set, 26-24, after a Southeastern service error and an LSU block closed out the frame.

The first set featured 16 ties and three lead changes. LSU held Southeastern to a .125 hitting percentage behind five blocks, including four from Jones. Robinson led the Tigers offensively with six kills while hitting .462.

Set 2

LSU forced Southeastern to use both of its timeouts while trailing 8-2, highlighted by a 5-0 Tiger run. The Bayou Bengals extended their lead to 13-6 before taking a 15-10 advantage into the media timeout.

The Tigers continued to pull away, stretching their lead into double digits before closing out the set, 25-13, to take a 2-0 match lead.

LSU hit .323 in the set while holding Southeastern to a -.129 hitting percentage behind six blocks. Robinson's 12th kill of the match marked No. 1,500 for her career. The senior finished the set with seven kills.

Set 3

LSU held a 15-14 advantage at the media timeout before Southeastern took a 16-15 lead. The Tigers answered with a 5-1 run to take a 20-17 advantage and never looked back, closing out the set, 25-21, to complete the sweep.

LSU hit .324 in the final set with 18 kills, led by Jeffery's six and Robinson's five.

Up Next

LSU travels to Coral Gables, Fla., for the Canes Classic, where the Tigers will face Miami (Fla.) and Tulsa on Sept. 17-18 to conclude the non-conference portion of the schedule.

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