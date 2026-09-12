LSU Soccer Falls to Tennessee, 3-1, on Friday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU soccer fell 3-1 to No. 8 Tennessee Friday night at LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers (2-6-1) and Volunteers (6-0) were tied 1-1 at halftime before Tennessee scored twice in the second half to secure the victory.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Shae O'Rourke finished off an assist from Ines Derrien. LSU answered in the 39th minute, with Senai Rogers scoring her first goal of the season off an assist from Linka Ono to send the teams into halftime even.

The Volunteers regained the lead in the 55th minute when Taylor Cheatham scored off an assist from Dakota Brown. Tennessee added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute when Derrien converted a penalty kick.

LSU finished with seven shots, including two on goal, while Tennessee recorded 10 shots with five on target. The Tigers held a 52-48 advantage in possession, but the Volunteers earned six corner kicks to LSU's two.

Rogers led LSU with three shots and one shot on goal, while Ava Galligan added two shots. Goalkeeper Audur Scheving played all 90 minutes and made two saves.

The loss drops LSU to 2-6-1 overall and 0-1-0 in SEC play. The Tigers return home Friday, September 18 to face South Carolina.

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