Jordan Seaton Embodies LSU’s Culture of Excellence

With a 6-foot-5 frame donned in the purple and gold, anyone would assume Jordan Seaton was always destined for the biggest stage. But size alone doesn’t promise success. For Seaton, simply looking the part was never enough. He had to become it.

This process started long before he arrived at LSU.

From playing pickup basketball to tackle football in the neighborhood to even kickball on the school playground, Seaton was always competing. However, it wasn’t until one special summer in middle school that the future five-star recruit began to take the next step.

During his practices, Chubbs, one of Seaton’s teammates who he admits was “always better than me,” had the edge. And his coach, Coach Trey, made sure he knew it. Every time they ran hills, Seaton heard, “I’m going to put Chubbs in front of you!”

He used it as motivation.

“It was that summer that I took the time to get my body and my mind right,” Seaton said.

The work didn’t immediately turn him into the player he would eventually become, but something had changed. The switch had flipped. By the time he reached high school, that work began to translate.

But football wasn’t the only thing shaping him.

Seaton spent most of his childhood moving back and forth from Maryland to Washington, D.C., surrounded by his mother, grandmother, and two brothers. His family was the foundation beneath everything he was beginning to accomplish.

His uncle, Khalil Johnson, “was that male role model in my life,” Seaton added. “He helped me shape who I am. My family has a big role in my ‘why.’”

That “why” became especially important as football began asking Seaton to leave home. He always dreamed of going to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and as a junior at St. John’s High School in Washington, D.C., the opportunity finally became real when his mom allowed him to venture out.

When reflecting on his time at IMG, Seaton said, “It was a beautiful experience, so young and away from home. They helped me build those good habits that are hard to build on your own.”

The accolades followed him, and recruiting rankings put him as the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the 2024 class before he committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

In his first season at Colorado, Seaton started all 13 games at left tackle, setting a program record for starts by a true freshman. On a squad full of big names, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Seaton continued to excel, earning Freshman All-America honors and Big 12 Freshman of the Year recognition from College Football News. Through it all, he always saw room for improvement.

“I did everything to the best of my ability,” he said, reflecting on his time in Boulder. “There are still some things I wish I did better there – still some plays I wish I could take back – but this is football. I’ve got to learn from it.”

As the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall player ranked by ESPN in the 2026 transfer portal, he wanted a school with the right people who followed the same vision – a vision of relentless expectations.

Where else but “The Boot?”

“LSU checked every box I needed,” explained Seaton. “It was about the people here. I had to understand the vision we were going for – especially with a lot of transfers – but after visiting here and seeing the people in this building, it was a no-brainer.”

Seaton aligned himself with the expectations that head coach Lane Kiffin was establishing at LSU. Seven months into Seaton’s LSU era, pieces of his new head coach’s personality still stand out.

“There’s attention to detail that other people won’t think matters,” said Seaton, describing what shines about Kiffin. “There are no ‘little things’ – everything matters.”

Seaton understands that little things don’t exist. He understands that everything is equally important. He highlights that it’s about how you present yourself, from your shoes to your jersey to your mental reps – everything matters.

“How I do everything is how I do anything,” he added. “I like to lead by example.”

It’s a simple phrase, but Seaton has turned it into something of a personal standard.

That became particularly evident during his transition to LSU, when Seaton took over the headlines last March. He arrived at around 330 pounds and worked his way down to roughly 307, with a significant 6% decrease in body fat. The process wasn’t glamorous, with plenty of meals that looked the same: salmon and broccoli, grilled chicken and whatever else fit the plan.

Seaton knew what he wanted his body to become, and he was willing to make the sacrifices necessary to get there. The same mentality carried onto the field. If he was going to eat right, he was going to practice right. If the heat wore on him, he still had to focus on his technique.

That leadership is made easier with veterans like center Braelin Moore beside him.

“He makes everything smoother; everything starts with him,” Seaton said. “He’s everything plus more.”

The two, along with the rest of the offensive line, have the most important job on the field: protecting the quarterback.

However, Seaton not only enjoys the pressure – he invites it.

“I think pressure is a privilege; it’s an honor to have it,” said Seaton. “I’ve got a job to do and a family to provide for, but ultimately, I want to be the best at what I do. I want to be the guy you’ve got to go through.”

That same mentality is shared by the man Seaton will be protecting.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt arrived at LSU with his own expectations, and Seaton sees similarities in him, stating outsiders claim they’re “not built for this conference.”

“One thing about Sam is that if he doesn’t know the answer, he’s going to find it,” Seaton said confidently. “He’s on a continuous effort to be the best quarterback.”

Seaton has tailored that pursuit to his own responsibilities throughout his entire career. He understands that a missed block cannot turn into an argument with a teammate, nor can a great play send them into the clouds.

“You have to be able to control your emotions when everything’s going good or when everything’s going bad,” Seaton emphasized.

For a player who has spent his life chasing the next expectation, Baton Rouge presents another.

The kid who once chased Chubbs up hills learned to chase his own potential. At LSU, Seaton is learning what it means to be one of the guys others can depend on.

The physical tools are still obvious. They are impossible to miss. But Seaton knows those tools are only the beginning.

That is when the habits matter. That is when the details matter. That is when the people beside him matter.

Seaton has spent years becoming the player everyone expected him to be. Now, he gets to display it on Saturday nights in Death Valley, fueled by over 100,000 fans in an environment unlike anywhere else.

“One thing that stood out to me the most about this team is that we're all going to play for each other,” he said. “I don’t like the term ‘shock the world’ because I know what we’re capable of, but we’re going to shock the world.”

It’s the dawn of a new era in LSU football. The world is more than ready.