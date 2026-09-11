LSU Offense Dominates; Sweeps Charlotte

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU recorded its first sweep of the season behind a season-high .398 hitting percentage, defeating Charlotte, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23, Friday afternoon at the Maravich Center.

LSU (3-3) snapped its three-match skid while recording its best attacking percentage (.398, 49-8-103) since 2024 against Arkansas and the third-highest attacking percentage under Head Coach Tonya Johnson. It marked the fifth time since 1993 that LSU has hit .397 or better on more than 100 attempts. The most recent occurrence came against Georgia on Oct. 14, 2011, when the Tigers hit .402 on 117 attacks.

The Tigers finished with 49 kills on 44 assists and added three aces while holding Charlotte (2-5) to a .191 hitting percentage. LSU also totaled 10 blocks and 50 digs defensively, marking the fourth time in its first six matches this season that the Tigers have recorded 10 or more blocks.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded her fourth double-double of the season and second in as many matches, finishing with a match-high 19 kills and 12 digs. She hit .459 and added two blocks, including one solo, for a match-high 20.5 points.

Robinson moved to No. 3 in LSU's rally-scoring era in career kills after passing Kyna Washington (2005-08). She also moved to No. 7 all-time after surpassing two-time All-American Monique Adams (1989-91) and Washington. Robinson now has 1,488 career kills.

Right side Camryn Jeffery set career highs with 15 kills and a .519 hitting percentage. Setter Takyla Brown filled the stat sheet with 34 assists, seven digs, two blocks, two kills and an ace, while libero Kiley Brooks recorded a match-high 17 digs and added five assists.

Defensive specialist Aly Kirkhoff led LSU with two aces, while right side Tireh Smith paced the Tigers with five blocks.

Set 1

LSU forced Charlotte to take an early timeout after taking an 8-4 lead and held a 15-9 advantage at the media timeout. The Tigers continued to apply pressure, closing out the opening set with a 25-16 victory while hitting .444 with 15 kills and 14 assists.

Jeffery and Robinson each recorded four kills in the set. Jeffery hit .429, while Robinson posted a .500 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Jessica Jones led all players with 4.5 points, recording three kills and three blocks.

Set 2

The Tigers continued to control the momentum in the second set, building a 16-10 lead behind a 4-0 run. Charlotte called its first timeout with LSU leading 19-13.

The 49ers responded with four straight points out of the break, but used their final timeout after LSU entered the red zone and led, 21-17. Charlotte pulled within two at 21-19, but LSU closed the set with a 4-1 run to take it, 25-20.

Robinson led the Tigers with seven kills on 11 errorless swings and added two blocks. Jeffery followed with five kills on 11 attempts without an error.

Set 3

Charlotte jumped out to a 4-1 lead and maintained a 7-4 advantage before LSU took its first lead of the set, 9-8, following a 5-1 run. The 49ers regained the lead and held an 11-9 advantage when the Tigers used their first timeout of the match.

The timeout sparked LSU, as the Tigers responded with seven unanswered points to take a 17-12 lead. Charlotte made one final push, tying the set at 23-23, but Robinson answered with back-to-back kills to give LSU the 25-23 victory and complete the sweep.

LSU hit .385 in the third set, its best mark of the match. Robinson led the way with eight kills, while Jeffery added six kills on nine errorless swings, hitting .667.

Up Next

LSU will travel to Hammond for a 2 p.m. CT match against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the University Center. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

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