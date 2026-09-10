Men's Tennis Announces 2027 Dual-Season Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis released its 2027 dual-season schedule on Tuesday, as head coach Danny Bryan announced.

The Bayou Bengals will open their spring season against Clemson for the second year in a row; this time, LSU will play host on Monday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. before completing the doubleheader against Alcorn State at 4:00 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex. The following weekend, the Tigers will host ITA Kickoff Weekend for the first time in program history. LSU will open against Jacksonville State on Jan. 22 and will play Florida State or Arkansas on Jan 23, depending on the results of both matches. To round out the month, the squad will hit the road for the first time to battle Ohio State for the first time since 2013 on Jan. 31.

LSU will return home on Feb. 7 to clash with Texas A&M, a familiar conference foe. If the squad comes out on top in both ITA Kickoff Weekend matches three weeks prior, they will compete in the ITA National Indoor Team Championships hosted at Columbia, S.C., or Clemson, S.C., from Feb. 12-16. Upon their return to the Boot, the Tigers will kick off SEC play against Vanderbilt on Feb. 25 before traveling to Arkansas on Feb. 27 to cap off February.

March begins with the Tigers traveling to in-state rivals Tulane before returning home to match up with Texas on March 6. Back-to-back road bouts ensue, with Tennessee on March 12 and Kentucky on March 14. The Gators will then make their way to the Bayou as LSU faces Florida on March 18 to open the weekend, followed by a doubleheader with South Carolina and LSU New Orleans on March 20. The purple and gold will wrap up the month away from home, with consecutive matches against Oklahoma on March 25 and Texas A&M on March 27.

Tiger fans will be treated to home matches at the start of April, beginning with Georgia on the first of the month before preparing for a doubleheader against Auburn and Southern on April 3. Finally, Alabama comes to town on April 11 to close out home-conference matches. LSU will hit up Oxford, MS, in the penultimate match of the regular season, taking on Ole Miss on April 16 before closing it out at Mississippi State on April 18.

With the SEC Tournament being hosted in Nashville, LSU will travel to The Music City to compete from April 21-25. Postseason play continues with the NCAA Regional 1st and 2nd rounds from May 7-8, with host teams to be decided by end-of-season rankings determined by the NCAA. The season will conclude in Athens, GA, for the 25th time in NCAA Men’s Championships history, spanning from May 20-29.

For the latest updates on the LSU Men’s Tennis program, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.