LSU Faces Charlotte, Southeastern La. in Weekend Matches

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU looks to bounce back with a pair of matches against Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana this weekend.

The Tigers will begin the weekend with their annual Field Trip match at the Maravich Center on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. CT against Charlotte. The match will serve as LSU’s final non-conference home match and will be streamed on SECN+ with Garrett Walvoord and Andrew Beyer calling the action.

LSU will then travel to Southeastern Louisiana for a 2 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the University Center in Hammond, La. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

LSU (2-3) has a 13-1 combined record against this weekend’s opponents, including a 1-0 mark against Charlotte (2-4) and a 12-1 record against Southeastern Louisiana (1-5).

The Tigers are on a three-match losing streak but have been strong defensively to start the season. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.52 digs per set and averages 2.21 blocks per set. The Tigers are holding opponents to a .195 hitting percentage, the seventh-lowest mark in the league.

Offensively, LSU is hitting .205 as a team and averaging 13.14 kills and 12.14 assists per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 6.45 points and 5.57 kills per set this season. She also leads the Tigers with 17 total blocks and seven aces.

Setter Takyla Brown is averaging 8.35 assists per set while contributing 57 digs, six blocks, four kills and three aces. Brown and Robinson have each recorded three double-doubles this season.

Libero Kiley Brooks anchors the LSU defense, ranking seventh in the SEC with 3.76 digs per set and 79 total digs. She also has six aces this season.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has made an impact at the net, averaging 0.94 blocks per set with 17 total blocks.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.