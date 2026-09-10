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LSU Faces Charlotte, Southeastern La. in Weekend MatchesLSU Faces Charlotte, Southeastern La. in Weekend Matches

LSU Faces Charlotte, Southeastern La. in Weekend Matches

LSU has a combined 13-1 record against this weekend’s opponents, including a 1-0 mark against Charlotte and a 12-1 record against Southeastern Louisiana.

Schedule Opens in a new window Match Notes Live Stats Opens in a new window Watch vs. Charlotte Opens in a new window Watch at Southeastern La. Opens in a new window

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU looks to bounce back with a pair of matches against Charlotte and Southeastern Louisiana this weekend.

The Tigers will begin the weekend with their annual Field Trip match at the Maravich Center on Friday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. CT against Charlotte. The match will serve as LSU’s final non-conference home match and will be streamed on SECN+ with Garrett Walvoord and Andrew Beyer calling the action.

LSU will then travel to Southeastern Louisiana for a 2 p.m. CT match on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the University Center in Hammond, La. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

LSU (2-3) has a 13-1 combined record against this weekend’s opponents, including a 1-0 mark against Charlotte (2-4) and a 12-1 record against Southeastern Louisiana (1-5).

The Tigers are on a three-match losing streak but have been strong defensively to start the season. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.52 digs per set and averages 2.21 blocks per set. The Tigers are holding opponents to a .195 hitting percentage, the seventh-lowest mark in the league.

Offensively, LSU is hitting .205 as a team and averaging 13.14 kills and 12.14 assists per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the nation with 6.45 points and 5.57 kills per set this season. She also leads the Tigers with 17 total blocks and seven aces.

Setter Takyla Brown is averaging 8.35 assists per set while contributing 57 digs, six blocks, four kills and three aces. Brown and Robinson have each recorded three double-doubles this season.

Libero Kiley Brooks anchors the LSU defense, ranking seventh in the SEC with 3.76 digs per set and 79 total digs. She also has six aces this season.

Middle blocker Jessica Jones has made an impact at the net, averaging 0.94 blocks per set with 17 total blocks.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Charlotte

Charlotte enters the weekend on a three-match losing streak, including a five-set loss to NC State.

The 49ers are hitting .188 as a team and average 11.32 kills and 11.32 digs per set. Charlotte has also recorded 29 aces and averages 2.32 blocks per set with 51 total blocks.

The 49ers are led by a pair of freshmen. Outside hitter Clara Briley leads the team with 2.70 kills per set and has recorded six aces.

Middle blocker Milan Cannon leads Charlotte with 1.05 blocks per set and 23 total blocks, including seven solo blocks. She also has 36 kills while hitting .308.

Setter Harper Hall directs the Charlotte offense with 7.86 assists per set and leads the team with seven aces.

LSU and Charlotte have met just once previously, with the Tigers sweeping the 49ers at the 1998 Tiger Classic in the Maravich Center on Sept. 5, 1998.

Scouting Southeastern La.

Southeastern Louisiana will host the Southeastern Showdown this weekend, facing Texas Southern at noon CT and Charlotte at 7 p.m. CT on Friday before taking on LSU on Sunday afternoon.

The Lions are 1-5 on the season, with their lone victory coming in a four-set win over Memphis. Southeastern Louisiana is coming off a four-set loss to Southern.

As a team, the Lions are hitting .175 and average 11.29 kills and 10.38 assists per set. Southeastern Louisiana has recorded 29 aces, averages 2.21 blocks per set with 53 total blocks, and is averaging 12.33 digs per set.

Opposite Kyra McKelvey leads the Lions with 3.38 kills per set and has recorded 15 blocks.

Setter Ashley Richardson averages 8.14 assists per set and has 11 blocks and a team-high 51 digs.

Middle blocker Ainsley Driska leads the team with 19 blocks and has added 36 kills.

LSU swept Southeastern Louisiana last season in Baton Rouge and is 2-0 against the Lions in matches played in Hammond.