Tigers Announce Summer Baseball Award Winners

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has announced the Tigers’ Summer 2026 team awards, recognizing three players who have distinguished themselves on the field and in the weight room.

Junior outfielder Bino Watters is LSU’s Summer Player of the Year, freshman right-handed pitcher Coleton Brady is the Summer Weight Room Winner, and senior infielder Cade Kurland earned recognition for helping to lead his team to the Cape Cod League title.

Watters, a native of Rochester Hills, Mich., who played his first two collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, earned Cape Cod League All-Star recognition this summer with the Chatham Anglers, and he won the team’s Thurman Munson Most Outstanding Position Player Award.

Watters batted .318 (42-for-132) for Chatham in the wooden-bat league with seven doubles, one homer, 29 RBI and 26 runs over 35 games.

He was a first-team All-ACC selection at Notre Dame last season, batting .362 (79-for-218) with 18 doubles, three triples, 10 homers, 51 RBI and 46 runs.

Brady, a native of North Collins, N.Y., who played at TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Fla., was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 56 right-handed pitcher in the nation and the No. 3 overall player in the state of New York.

Kurland, a native of Tampa, Fla., who transferred to LSU this summer from Florida, helped lead the Harwich Mariners to the Cape Cod League Championship, producing eight doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and 16 runs in 30 games.

Kurland batted .276 (200-for-725) in 193 games over four seasons for Florida, collecting 34 doubles, one triple, 43 home runs, 142 RBI and 171 runs.