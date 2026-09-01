Robinson Named AVCA Division I Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – One day after earning SEC Player of the Week honors, senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson added another prestigious accolade to her résumé Tuesday, being named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I Player of the Week.

Robinson earns the national honor for the first time in her decorated career and becomes just the second LSU player to receive the distinction. The last Tiger to earn AVCA Division I Player of the Week honors was Sam Dabbs on Oct. 13, 2009.

The honor comes after a dominant opening weekend in which Robinson established herself among the nation’s statistical leaders. She currently leads the country with 7.06 points per set and ranks second in Division I with 6.22 kills per set. Across nine sets, Robinson totaled 63.5 points, 56 kills, eight blocks, including three solo blocks, and two aces. She also averaged 2.78 digs per set, recording 25 digs on the weekend.

Robinson’s standout performance came in LSU’s season opener against Wake Forest on Aug. 28, when she matched her career high with 34 kills while adding 11 digs and two solo blocks. The performance marked her 30th career double-double, fourth career 30-kill effort and third consecutive season opener in which she recorded a double-double.

Robinson ranks second among active NCAA volleyball players across all divisions with a career average of 4.59 kills per set, and fifth nationally with 1,408 career kills.

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