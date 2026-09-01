LSU Falls to Michigan State, 3-0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The LSU volleyball team suffered a 3-0 (21-25, 20-25,19-25) loss to Michigan State on Tuesday afternoon at the Crisler Center to begin the 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week.

LSU (2-1) was held to a .047 hitting percentage and was plagued by 11 service errors. Michigan State (3-0) was not much better offensively, hitting .161 thanks to LSU’s seven blocks and 29 digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson logged 15 kills to lead the Tigers, and added two blocks, including one solo block, and an ace. Setter Lauren Brooker had 14 assists and six digs, while setter Takyla Brown had 12 assists and one ace. Libero Kiley Brooks had a team-high nine digs and accounted for an ace in the setback.

Set 1

LSU took advantage of four early service errors by MSU and led for the majority of the first portion of the set. However, a 9-3 run gave the Spartans a 17-14 lead, forcing the Tigers to use their first timeout of the match. Middle blocker Jessica Jones landed a kill out of the timeout, and LSU came within one point at 18-17, but the Tigers signaled for their second timeout trailing 22-18. Michigan State ultimately won the set 25-21, marking LSU’s first time trailing in a match this season.

Set 2

It was a wire-to-wire set victory for Michigan State, despite a late rally by LSU. MSU jumped out to a 9-4 lead, which pressured LSU into an early timeout. The Spartans pushed their advantage to six points at 13-7, but the Tigers cut into the deficit at 14-11 when MSU called its first timeout of the match. The Spartans created separation again on the scoreboard, growing their lead back to 24-17, but LSU fought off three set points before falling 25-20.

Set 3

LSU took the momentum from the end of set two and scored the first two points in the third stanza, but MSU rattled off five unanswered points to build a 5-2 lead. The Tigers took a timeout down 10-4, and MSU ballooned its lead to 15-6 at the media timeout. The Spartans led by as many as 11 points in the frame, but a late 4-0 run by the Tigers forced MSU to regroup, still holding a 22-17 advantage. After the timeout, Michigan State scored three of the final five points to secure the sweep with a 25-19 victory.

Up Next

The 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week will conclude for LSU with a match against Michigan at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The match will be streamed on B1G+.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.