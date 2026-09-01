Árni Sveinsson Named Preseason All-American by Golfweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after earning preseason honors from Golf Channel, Árni Sveinsson has been mentioned on Golfweek’s preseason honor lists, which they released Tuesday morning.

Sveinsson was named Third Team All-American by Golfweek. Golf Channel named him honorable mention a day ago in their preseason honors’ list.

Last year, Sveinsson was named GCAA PING All-Southeast Region and to the Haskins Award Watch and Ben Hogan Award Watch List. He recorded a 70.39 stroke average in 31 rounds during the 2025-26 season – ranking No. 7 on the all-time LSU single season stroke average list.

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