McCool Griffeth to Be Inducted into USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame Class of 2026

PHOENIX – LSU Gymnastics Associate Head Coach Courtney McCool Griffeth will add another prestigious honor to an already decorated gymnastics career when she is inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 8.

McCool Griffeth is part of the seven-member USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which includes Olympians, World champions and longtime contributors to the sport. The induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships and National Congress & Trade Show on Saturday night in Phoenix.

The 2026 class also features 2016 Olympian and eight-time World Championships team member Logan Dooley, two-time World team champion Kara Eaker, 2020 Olympian and 17-time U.S. medalist Camilla Feeley, longtime gymnastics athlete, coach and contributor Tim Klempnauer, and the acrobatic pair of Maren Merwarth and Jessica Renteria.

McCool Griffeth is being inducted in the Women's Artistic category as an athlete.

“Being inducted into the Gymnastics Hall of Fame is a true honor. Growing up in the sport, competing for my country, competing collegiately, and now getting to coach the sport I love, makes my heart explode with so much joy and gratitude,” said McCool Griffeth.

“Gymnastics and the people in my life have had the greatest impact on me and have made me so much of who I am. Thank you to my family, my coaches, my teammates, my friends, the athletes and teams I've had the honor of coaching, and so many more who have loved and supported me throughout my life. I’m so thankful for each and every one of you who has given me steadfast encouragement in the pursuit of my gymnastics dreams and impacted my life in ways I can’t fully put into words. I am forever grateful. Thank you USA Gymnastics for this tremendous honor.”

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, McCool Griffeth's path to the Hall of Fame began at a young age. She was a member of the 2004 U.S. Olympic team that earned the silver medal at the Athens Games and was a two-time medalist at the 2003 Pan American Games, winning team gold and a silver medal on vault. She also earned silver on floor exercise and bronze on balance beam at the 2004 U.S. Championships.

McCool Griffeth continued her success at the University of Georgia, where she competed under current LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clark. During her collegiate career from 2007-10, she helped the GymDogs capture three consecutive NCAA team championships from 2007-09 and won the 2008 NCAA individual championship on floor exercise, making her a four-time NCAA champion.

Following her competitive career, McCool Griffeth transitioned into coaching and choreography, a career that has now spanned more than a decade. She held coaching positions at Texas Woman's, Arkansas and Utah prior to LSU.

McCool Griffeth joined the LSU coaching staff in 2022 and has since played an integral role in the Tigers' continued success on the national stage, particularly on her event – the floor exercise. She was named Region One Assistant Coach of the Year for her efforts in 2024.

The LSU floor team has remained one of the nation’s best under McCool Griffeth’s leadership.

In her five seasons with the Tigers, she has helped lead LSU to an NCAA-record 49.725 National Qualifying Score, program record floor performances, multiple No. 1 finishes nationally, and more. McCool Griffeth has coached the Tigers to 23 All-America honors, 14 perfect 10’s, three SEC floor champions and one NCAA individual title on floor throughout her time in Baton Rouge.

Now entering her sixth-year coaching at LSU, McCool Griffeth continues to help guide the Tigers among the nation's elite. LSU advanced to the NCAA Championship Final in 2026 and finished as the NCAA National Runner-Up with a score of 198.0750, the second-highest score in an NCAA final in program history.

From Olympic medalist to NCAA champion to one of the nation's most respected coaches and choreographers, McCool Griffeth's career has come full circle. On Saturday, she will take her place among the sport's most accomplished athletes and contributors as a member of the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame Class of 2026.