Women's Basketball To Face UConn In Nashville On December 20

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will take on the UConn Huskies in the 2026 espnW Invitational this upcoming season on Sunday, December 20 for a clash of two of the sport’s most recognizable brands and coaches.

As a part of a larger ESPN Events schedule release, LSU and UConn will be joined by Virginia and Kentucky for contests at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Tickets will go on sale in early Fall. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access via espnwinvitational.com.

Game times and networks are yet to be finalized and will be announced at a later date.

LSU and UConn will be battling it out on the basketball court for the first time since 2016 when the Huskies came away victorious, 76-53. The 2016 contest between the two programs represented the last time LSU and UConn met in the regular season. The Tigers and Huskies will be meeting for the 10th time with UConn leading the overall series, 8-1.

Both schools have met in the postseason twice with LSU’s sole victory over UConn occurring in the 2007 Elite Eight when interim head coach and current LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey led the Tigers to a 73-50 win.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and UConn head coach Geno Auriemma are the sport’s winningest active coaches by percentage. Mulkey holds a career record of 783-130 and is the fastest NCAA head coach, men’s or women’s, to reach 750 career wins after defeating Kentucky on Feb. 23, 2025.

Among active head coaches, Auriemma (12) and Mulkey (4) have secured the most national championships.