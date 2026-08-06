No. 16 LSU to Appear Twice on SEC Network During 2026 Soccer Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – ESPN announced its 2026 women’s college soccer television schedule on Thursday, with LSU Soccer set to make two regular-season appearances on SEC Network as part of the network’s national coverage throughout the fall.

The Tigers’ nationally televised slate begins on Sunday, October 18, when LSU travels to Texas A&M for a 2 p.m. CT matchup on SEC Network. LSU will then close out its regular season television schedule at home against Mississippi State on Sunday, October 25, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

In addition to the two SEC Network broadcasts, LSU’s season opener at No. 18 Wake Forest on Wednesday, August 12, will air nationally on ACC Network as part of ESPN’s opening week coverage.

ESPN’s 2026 women’s college soccer schedule features more than 1,980 matches across its platforms, including 46 regular-season contests televised on ACC Network, SEC Network and ESPNU. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,750 matches from over 22 conferences throughout the season, while ESPN’s family of networks will also provide comprehensive coverage of the ACC, SEC and Big 12 Conference Championships in November.

LSU enters the 2026 campaign ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll after a historic 2025 season that saw the Tigers advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Entering her seventh season at the helm, head coach Sian Hudson returns a mix of veterans and young talent as LSU looks to build on last year’s postseason success.

The Tigers officially open the 2026 season on Wednesday, August 12, with a road contest at No. 18 Wake Forest before returning to Baton Rouge for their home opener against Northwestern State on Sunday, August 16, at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

Fans can watch all SEC Network broadcasts through the ESPN App with a valid television provider subscription, while additional LSU matches throughout the season will be available on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.