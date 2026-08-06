Court To Table to Serve as New Home to LSU Radio Coaches' Shows

BATON ROUGE – Court To Table, the premier pickleball and restaurant experience in Baton Rouge, will serve as the new home for LSU Sports Network Radio shows beginning with The Lane Kiffin Show later this month.

Presented by FMOL Health and Louisiana Loaded, the Lane Kiffin Show will debut at Court To Table on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. CT.

The show, hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, is broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and can be heard in the Baton Rouge area on Eagle 98.1 FM, the flagship station for LSU football. Fans can listen to the show at LSUsports.net/live, on the LSU Sports Mobile App, and on other affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Live video of The Lane Kiffin Show will be available on WBTR (over-the-air channel 36.1) with re-air available at 8 p.m. CT on WBRZ+ (over-the-air channel 2.2).

“We're excited to begin a new chapter for our LSU Athletics Radio Shows with Court to Table as their new home," said Clay Harris, LSU Athletics Deputy AD/Chief Revenue Officer. "For years, the LSU Sports Radio Network has produced a first-class coaches show experience, giving Tiger fans a unique opportunity to connect with our coaches and programs. Court to Table provides an outstanding setting to continue that tradition while creating new opportunities to engage with our fans.

“We're also excited to welcome Louisiana Loaded as a sponsor of the shows, helping us engage Tiger fans in fresh and authentic ways. As we continue to enhance the LSU brand experience, it's important to partner with organizations like Court to Table and Louisiana Loaded that share our commitment to excellence and delivering memorable experiences for Tiger fans."

Court To Table is Baton Rouge’s newest heartbeat, and it's smashing, dinking, and sizzling all at once. Located on a sprawling six-acre destination off Burbank Drive, Court To Table combines a full restaurant, sports bar, and 11 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts.

Beyond the paddles, Court To Table dishes out a full culinary experience: chef-inspired cuisine spanning shareables, salads, handhelds, tacos, and pizzas, paired with 36 beers on tap and a full lineup of craft cocktails. The Funky Pickle Bar anchors the social scene, while an outdoor courtyard speckled with tables, chairs, and cabanas gives guests room to lounge between matches.

"Louisiana has something that can’t be replicated. It’s our people, our traditions, our culture, and the pride we have in where we come from,” Gordon McKernan, one of the owners of Court To Table and the founder of Louisiana Loaded, said. “I’m driven by the belief that the things that make Louisiana special are worth investing in, celebrating, and passing on to future generations. Louisiana Loaded was built on that belief. And you simply can’t tell the story of Louisiana without LSU. It’s part of the traditions that connect generations of Louisianans and bring people together in a way few things can.”

One of the new features of the radio show will be a player interview segment hosted by former Tiger Will Hellmers. Hellmers, who played baseball at LSU from 2020-24, is co-founder and host of Louisiana Loaded, a Louisiana-based digital media brand dedicated to showcasing the people, places, traditions, food, outdoors, sports, and culture that make the state unique.

“As someone who had the opportunity to wear the purple and gold, being part of something that brings LSU fans together is a full-circle moment for me,” Hellmers said. “Gordon and I built Louisiana Loaded around our shared passion for Louisiana—its people, culture, food, outdoors, and, of course, LSU athletics.

“To now partner with LSU and bring the Coaches Show to Court To Table is something we're incredibly proud of. We can't wait to create an atmosphere where fans can come together, connect with the coaches, and celebrate what makes LSU and Louisiana so special."