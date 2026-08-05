LSU Volleyball Releases 2026 Television Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Volleyball will appear in four linear television broadcasts during the 2026 season, highlighted by three SEC Network matches at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers' television slate includes three SEC Network broadcasts and one appearance on the Big Ten Network.

LSU's first televised match comes during the SEC/Big Ten Challenge when the Tigers face Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The match will air on the Big Ten Network.

The Tigers will then make three appearances on SEC Network from the Maravich Center, beginning with Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 30. LSU returns to the network four days later to host Missouri at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 4, before closing its regular-season television schedule against Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Season tickets for the 2026 LSU Volleyball season are on sale now and can be purchased here.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.