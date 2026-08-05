Golfers Knaub, Denton Advance to Match Play at U.S. Women's Am

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore women’s golfer Ryleigh Knaub and incoming freshman Raegan Denton both fired second round 2-under 70s Wednesday and are expected to advance to the match play round of 64 in the 2026 United States Women’s Amateur at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

The second round on Wednesday was delayed by weather late in the afternoon and some of the 156 competitors were not able to complete their round by darkness. They, and any needed playoff, will finish on Thursday morning before match play begins.

Knaub finished 36 holes at 2-over par 146 (76-70) on the par 72 layout, while Denton finished at 3-over 147 (77-70) to advance to match play. The cut is expected to be as high as 5-over-par 149 for the top 64 players and final placings were to be posted Thursday AM.

Knaub, from Debary, Florida, had four birdies in her round that moved her in to the top 64, while Australia’s Denton had three birdies in her round. Both players birdied two of the par 5 holes, the 495-yard second and the 544-yard 11th.

The round of 64 matches are scheduled to be shown on The Golf Channel on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m.