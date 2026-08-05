Football's Green Named to Mackey Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, the school-record holder for career touchdown receptions for a player at his position, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award.

The Mackey Award is presented annually to the top tight end in college football.

Green, a 2026 first-team preseason Walter Camp All-America, enters his junior season with 46 career receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last year, Green earned second-team All-SEC honors after hauling in 33 passes for 433 yards and seven scores. His 11 career touchdowns are the most for a tight end in school history, while he set the program record for receiving TDs by a tight end last year with seven.

Last year in the win over South Carolina, Green earned the John Mackey Award National Tight End of the Week after catching a career-high eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in the win. The South Carolina game started a three-game stretch that saw him catch 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.