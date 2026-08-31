The Tigers Head to Ann Arbor for Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will have a quick turnaround as it travels north to face Michigan State and Michigan as part of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week on Sept. 1-2 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

LSU (2-0) will face Michigan State (2-0) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with the match airing on the Big Ten Network. Chris Vosters and Mac Podraza will have the call. The Tigers will then take on Michigan (2-0) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on B1G+.

LSU opened the 2026 season with a pair of victories over Incarnate Word and Wake Forest. The Tigers' defense shined throughout opening weekend, holding opponents to a .176 hitting percentage while averaging an SEC-leading 16.89 digs per set and 2.33 blocks per set. Offensively, LSU hit .246 and averaged 13.33 assists and 14.33 kills per set, ranking third and fifth in the SEC, respectively.

The Tigers were led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who currently leads the conference with 7.06 points and 6.22 kills per set. Robinson recorded two double-doubles over the weekend and averaged 2.78 digs per set with 25 total digs. She also added eight blocks (0.89 per set) and two aces. Robinson enters the week ranked No. 9 all-time in LSU volleyball history with 1,408 career kills.

Setter Takyla Brown also recorded a pair of double-doubles during opening weekend. She finished the weekend averaging a team-best 10.56 assists and 4.00 digs per set, ranking fifth and seventh in the SEC, respectively. Libero Kiley Brooks also made an immediate impact, ranking No. 10 in the conference with 3.56 digs per set. She recorded her first collegiate double-double against Incarnate Word on Aug. 29, with 16 digs and 12 assists.

Rounding out LSU's top performers from the weekend were middle blocker Jessica Jones, who leads the Tigers with 1.13 blocks per set, and outside hitter Lainee Pyles and Jones each recorded 12 kills.

The Tigers are 4-5 all-time against Michigan and Michigan State, including a perfect 2-0 record against the Spartans and a 2-5 mark against the Wolverines.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.