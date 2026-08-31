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The Tigers Head to Ann Arbor for Big Ten/SEC Challenge WeekThe Tigers Head to Ann Arbor for Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week

The Tigers Head to Ann Arbor for Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week

LSU, Michigan and Michigan State enter the 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week with 2-0 records.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team will have a quick turnaround as it travels north to face Michigan State and Michigan as part of the 2026 Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge Week on Sept. 1-2 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

LSU (2-0) will face Michigan State (2-0) at 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 1, with the match airing on the Big Ten Network. Chris Vosters and Mac Podraza will have the call. The Tigers will then take on Michigan (2-0) at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on B1G+.

LSU opened the 2026 season with a pair of victories over Incarnate Word and Wake Forest. The Tigers' defense shined throughout opening weekend, holding opponents to a .176 hitting percentage while averaging an SEC-leading 16.89 digs per set and 2.33 blocks per set. Offensively, LSU hit .246 and averaged 13.33 assists and 14.33 kills per set, ranking third and fifth in the SEC, respectively.

The Tigers were led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who currently leads the conference with 7.06 points and 6.22 kills per set. Robinson recorded two double-doubles over the weekend and averaged 2.78 digs per set with 25 total digs. She also added eight blocks (0.89 per set) and two aces. Robinson enters the week ranked No. 9 all-time in LSU volleyball history with 1,408 career kills.

Setter Takyla Brown also recorded a pair of double-doubles during opening weekend. She finished the weekend averaging a team-best 10.56 assists and 4.00 digs per set, ranking fifth and seventh in the SEC, respectively. Libero Kiley Brooks also made an immediate impact, ranking No. 10 in the conference with 3.56 digs per set. She recorded her first collegiate double-double against Incarnate Word on Aug. 29, with 16 digs and 12 assists.

Rounding out LSU's top performers from the weekend were middle blocker Jessica Jones, who leads the Tigers with 1.13 blocks per set, and outside hitter Lainee Pyles and Jones each recorded 12 kills.

The Tigers are 4-5 all-time against Michigan and Michigan State, including a perfect 2-0 record against the Spartans and a 2-5 mark against the Wolverines.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Michigan State

Michigan State swept its opening weekend in East Lansing, Mich., earning victories over Long Island and Miami (Fla.). The Spartans were strong offensively, hitting .366 with 100 total kills while averaging 12.50 kills, 11.88 assists and 2.88 aces per set. Michigan State also averaged 2.50 blocks per set with 20 total blocks and recorded 64 digs while holding its opponents to a .142 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Karolina Staniszewska paces the Spartans with 4.14 kills per set on a .386 hitting percentage. Pin hitter Hayley Ogden follows with 2.75 kills per set while leading the team with a .636 hitting percentage. Middle blocker Zora Hardison leads Michigan State with 1.13 blocks per set and three solo blocks, while setter Malayah Long averages 9.71 assists per set.

Tuesday's matchup will mark the first meeting between LSU and Michigan State in 35 years, dating back to 1991, when the teams met in Baton Rouge. The Tigers swept the Spartans in both previous meetings. The first matchup between the programs came in 1985.

Scouting Michigan

The Wolverines also swept Long Island and Miami (Fla.) during their opening weekend. Michigan played just six sets over the weekend, averaging 13.83 kills per set on a .401 hitting percentage. U-M held their opponents to a .055 hitting percentage while averaging 2.00 blocks and 11.67 digs per set.

Outside hitter Ella Demetrician leads Michigan with 4.25 points and 4.00 kills per set after recording 24 total kills, three blocks and an ace over the weekend. Setter Morgan Burke averages 6.67 assists per set, while middle blocker Ece Senyapici leads the Wolverines at the net with 1.33 blocks per set and eight total blocks. Libero Meredith Martin averages 3.50 digs per set.

LSU enters Wednesday's matchup on a three-match losing streak against Michigan. The teams last met in the 2021 season opener in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers fell, 3-1. LSU's last victory over the Wolverines came in a five-set thriller during the 2013 NCAA Tournament on Dec. 6, 2013.