Sveinsson Tabbed Honorable Mention All-American, Doyle All-Freshmen on Golf Channel Preseason Honors

STAMFORD, Conn. – Two Tigers have been mentioned on the Golf Channel’s preseason honor lists, which they released Monday morning.

Junior Árni Sveinsson was named Honorable Mention All-American by Golf Channel, while Dan Hayes was tabbed Third Team All-Freshmen.

Last year, Sveinsson was named GCAA PING All-Southeast Region and to the Haskins Award Watch and Ben Hogan Award Watch List. He recorded a 70.39 stroke average in 31 rounds during the 2025-26 season – ranking No. 7 on the all-time LSU single season stroke average list.

Hayes signed with LSU as the number one U18 golfer in Ireland. The freshman has an impressive resumé and will look to make an immediate impact in the program. At the time of singing, European Golf Rankings had him down as the No. 3 European on their Boys/Men listing and No. 1 U18 European overall. The star amateur from Ireland is a two-time Irish Boys winner and has played in many highly-ranked events including the Junior Ryder Cup, DP World Tour, World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy), Men’s Home International, and European Amateur Team Championship.

Also released with the individual preseason honors were the national rankings for the preseason. Golf Channel has LSU entering the 2026-27 season at No. 10 on the preseason list.

The full list of preseason national rankings, All-Americans and All-Freshman honors from this week’s Golf Channel release can be found here.

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