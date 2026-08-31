Robinson Tabbed SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after a dominating performance to open the 2026 season.

Robinson leads LSU and the SEC with 7.06 points and 6.22 kills per set after week one. The senior opened the season with a career-best-tying 34 kills, 11 digs and two solo blocks against Wake Forest to record her 30th career double-double and 36.0 points. It marked Robinson’s fourth career 30-kill performance and her third consecutive season opener with a double-double. She followed with another double-double against Incarnate Word, posting 22 kills, 14 digs, six blocks, including one solo, and two aces.

Robinson finished the weekend with 56 kills, moving her to ninth in program history with 1,408 career kills after surpassing Lisa Smith (1984-1987; 1,380 kills) and Jennifer Hampton (1999-2002; 1,369 kills).

The South Carolina is the program’s all-time leader with 5.14 points and 4.59 kills per set. She is also on pace to 1,000 career kills, which would make her the seventh LSU Tiger to have 1,000 career kills and digs, and the third to do it in the rally scoring era.

Robinson now has six career SEC weekly accolades.

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