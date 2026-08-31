LSU Women's Golfer Raegan Denton Named Preseason All-American By Golf Channel

BATON ROUGE – LSU freshman women’s golfer Raegan Denton was named a preseason All-America selection Monday by writer Brentley Romine for The Golf Channel.

Denton was selected on the first-team All-Freshman list and was named a preseason third team All-America choice.

Denton, from Adelaide, Australia, had a strong summer playing in many of the major amateur championships around the country, capturing the Pacific Northwest Amateur Championship and advancing to the round of 32 at the United States Women’s Amateur. She has nine wins and 25 top 10 finishes in the last 104 weeks as she gets ready for her first potential LSU action.

Denton, who finished fourth in the 2026 Augusta Women’s Amateur, is currently ranked No. 47 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

The Tigers will open their 2026-27 season on Labor Day at the traditional opening event outside Charleston, South Carolina – the Cougar Classic. That tournament is set for Sept. 7-8. Two individuals are also expected to take part in Tulane’s opening event, scheduled for Sept. 8-9.