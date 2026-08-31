LSU Women's Golf Team Ranked In Both Major Preseason Media Polls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, which begins its quest for a seventh straight NCAA Championship tournament appearance on Labor Day, is listed in the preseason rankings announced on Monday by Brentley Romine of The Golf Channel and Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.

The Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the preseason by The Golf Channel in their top 30 and Golfweek has LSU in 16th place in its rankings.

Last year, LSU added to its school record streak with its sixth straight appearance in the national championship tournament.

For the first time in many years the Tigers have no seniors on the squad, but will have three returnees from last year’s championship tournament lineup – juniors Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, and sophomore Ryleigh Knaub. The Debary, Florida product is coming off a round of 16 appearance in the United States Women’s Amateur.

LSU will also have freshman Raegan Denton, who earlier on Monday was announced as a preseason All-American selection by The Golf Channel.

Coach Garrett Runion enters his ninth season as the head coach of the Tigers.

The 2026-27 wraparound season begins on Labor Day, Sept. 7, with the spot LSU has traditionally opened the past few years, The Cougar Classic, at famed Yeamans Hall Club outside Charleston, South Carolina in Hanahan. The tournament is a two-day event.

Here are the rankings:



Golf Channel’s Preseason Top 30

1. Stanford

2. USC

3. Texas

4. Texas A&M

5. Arkansas

6. Duke

7. Wake Forest

8. Florida State

9. Auburn

10. South Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. Pepperdine

14. LSU

15. Arizona State

16. UCLA

17. Vanderbilt

18. Oklahoma State

19. Ole Miss

20. Tennessee

21. Miami

22. Virginia

23. Mississippi State

24. UCF

25. Eastern Michigan

26. Baylor

27. Ohio State

28. North Carolina

29. Arizona

30. Kansas

Golfweek’s Preseason Top 30

1. Stanford

2. USC

3. Texas

4. Arkansas

5. Texas A&M

6. Wake Forest

7. Florida

8. Auburn

9. Vanderbilt

10. Oklahoma State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. Duke

14. Pepperdine

15. South Carolina

16. LSU

17. Iowa State

18. Arizona State

19. Virginia

20. Eastern Michigan

21. Florida State

22. Mississippi State

23. Tennessee

24. Ole Miss

25. Northwestern

26. North Carolina

27. TCU

28. Kent State

29. UCF

30. Arizona