LSU Women's Golf Team Ranked In Both Major Preseason Media Polls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, which begins its quest for a seventh straight NCAA Championship tournament appearance on Labor Day, is listed in the preseason rankings announced on Monday by Brentley Romine of The Golf Channel and Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek.
The Tigers are ranked No. 14 in the preseason by The Golf Channel in their top 30 and Golfweek has LSU in 16th place in its rankings.
Last year, LSU added to its school record streak with its sixth straight appearance in the national championship tournament.
For the first time in many years the Tigers have no seniors on the squad, but will have three returnees from last year’s championship tournament lineup – juniors Rocio Tejedo and Josefin Widal, and sophomore Ryleigh Knaub. The Debary, Florida product is coming off a round of 16 appearance in the United States Women’s Amateur.
LSU will also have freshman Raegan Denton, who earlier on Monday was announced as a preseason All-American selection by The Golf Channel.
Coach Garrett Runion enters his ninth season as the head coach of the Tigers.
The 2026-27 wraparound season begins on Labor Day, Sept. 7, with the spot LSU has traditionally opened the past few years, The Cougar Classic, at famed Yeamans Hall Club outside Charleston, South Carolina in Hanahan. The tournament is a two-day event.
Here are the rankings:
Golf Channel’s Preseason Top 30
1. Stanford
2. USC
3. Texas
4. Texas A&M
5. Arkansas
6. Duke
7. Wake Forest
8. Florida State
9. Auburn
10. South Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Florida
13. Pepperdine
14. LSU
15. Arizona State
16. UCLA
17. Vanderbilt
18. Oklahoma State
19. Ole Miss
20. Tennessee
21. Miami
22. Virginia
23. Mississippi State
24. UCF
25. Eastern Michigan
26. Baylor
27. Ohio State
28. North Carolina
29. Arizona
30. Kansas
Golfweek’s Preseason Top 30
1. Stanford
2. USC
3. Texas
4. Arkansas
5. Texas A&M
6. Wake Forest
7. Florida
8. Auburn
9. Vanderbilt
10. Oklahoma State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. Duke
14. Pepperdine
15. South Carolina
16. LSU
17. Iowa State
18. Arizona State
19. Virginia
20. Eastern Michigan
21. Florida State
22. Mississippi State
23. Tennessee
24. Ole Miss
25. Northwestern
26. North Carolina
27. TCU
28. Kent State
29. UCF
30. Arizona