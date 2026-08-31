LSU Men Tabbed Top 10 in Two Preseason-Media Polls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Golfweek Magazine and Golf Channel released their 2026-27 men’s college golf preseason rankings Monday, seeing the LSU Tigers open up at No. 6 for Golfweek and No. 10 for Golf Channel.

The men’s team is fresh off of a 12th-place team finish at the 2026 NCAA Championships. It was the first NCAA Championship appearance under Head Coach Jake Amos just two seasons into his career with LSU.

Last year’s team returns six to go along with two new editions in freshmen John Doyle and Austin Randall.

The Bayou Bengals will begin their fall slate at Inverness Intercollegiate on Sunday, September 13, with the three-day tournament.

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