LSU Soccer Battles Arizona To 1-1 Draw

TEMPE, Ariz. – The LSU soccer team (1-4-1) battled Arizona (2-1-1) to a 1-1 draw Sunday morning at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead late in the first half when senior forward Ava Galligan found the back of the net in the 44th minute. Galligan collected an assist from Senai Rogers and scored her third goal of the season to give LSU the advantage heading into halftime. Galligan finished the first half with two shots, including one on target.

The Wildcats responded in the second half, tying the match in the 68th minute when Kyleigh Johnson scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Allyson Brown.

LSU continued to battle for the remainder of the match but was unable to regain the lead. The Tigers recorded two shots in the second half, while Arizona added five attempts, including a pair of late shots from Lainey Swanson and Mireya Stephenson that went high.

Goalkeeper Audur Scheving played all 90 minutes for LSU, allowing one goal. The Tigers' defense held Arizona to just two shots on target despite the Wildcats finishing with a 13-6 advantage in total shots.

LSU held 58 percent of the possession and earned three corner kicks compared to four for Arizona. Both teams finished with two shots on goal.

Galligan led the Tigers with two shots and one goal, while Ryann Denecour, Kelsey Major, Allie Fryer and Brielyn Knowles each recorded one shot. Rogers finished the match with an assist on Galligan's goal.

The draw gives LSU its first result since a 3-2 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 23 and brings the Tigers' record to 1-4-1 on the season.

The Tigers will be back at home Thursday, September 3 to host Baylor inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.

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